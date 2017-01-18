Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) continued its upward push by expanding 9.4 per cent in December 2016, based on the latest trade data released by International Enterprise Singapore on Tuesday.

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) continued its upward push by expanding 9.4 per cent in December 2016, based on the latest trade data released by International Enterprise Singapore on Tuesday.

Singapore banks will weather further weakening in asset quality: Moody's

Singapore's three largest banks face continued downward pressure on their asset quality and profitability in 2017, but the impact will be manageable, according to Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday.

14 financial institutions in Singapore to participate in debt consolidation plan

Fourteen financial institutions in Singapore will participate in a debt consolidation plan this month, said the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) on Tuesday.

CapitaLand to develop office tower in Ho Chi Minh City

Capitaland announced, prior to the start of trading on Tuesday, that it will be developing its first international Grade A office tower in in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Healthway Medical, Yanlord Land, DBS, Frasers Centrepoint to raise funds

Healthway Medical, Yanlord Land, DBS Bank and Frasers Centrepoint are raising funds through note issues.

Insurer Tokio Marine Life rolls out chatbot and app for advisers

Japanese insurer Tokio Marine Life Insurance Singapore (TMLS) has launched the industry's first self-learning chatbot for advisers as it moves to engage its customers better through its digital and insurtech strategy.

The STI Today

Singapore shares finish mixed in thin trading

THE Straits Times Index on Tuesday traded within a narrow band before ending a net 0.35 of a point lower at 3,012.77 .