Singapore has come in as the eighth most expensive city in the world to move to, with a basic first month living cost of US$2,148.45, according to the 2017 Relocation Price Index.

Singapore in top 10 of most expensive cities to relocate to

Business trusts must adopt new Singapore financial reporting starting Jan 1, 2018: MAS

REGISTERED business trusts must prepare financial statements identical to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for annual periods starting January 1, 2018, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Thursday.

New COE quota up 8.9%

THE next certificate of entitlement (COE) quota will expand by 8.9 per cent to 26,391 after shrinking for two straight quarters, with all passenger car categories benefiting from the increase.

Digital revolution drives demand for IT professionals in 2017: survey

IT is not all doom and gloom for the Singapore’s labour market, as the information technology (IT) sector appears to be booming in 2017 due to digital revolution, said recruitment firm Robert Walters.

Singapore Air backs two-stop trips as Manchester gets A350 boost

SINGAPORE Airlines Ltd deepened its commitment to two-stop flights after deploying the world's newest wide-body jet on services that call in at Manchester, northern England, en route to Houston, Texas.

Ascott inks contracts for six properties in China

THE Ascott Limited, CapitaLand's wholly owned serviced residence business unit, secured contracts to manage six properties with more than 1,200 units in China.

Corporate Earnings

* SGX's Q2 net profit up 5.5%

The STI Today

Singapore shares close higher, STI rebounds from 3 days of losses

A QUIET session on Thursday ended with the Straits Times Index rebounding from three days of losses, rising 8 points to 3,008.22. The broad market recorded 224 rises versus 194 falls amidst turnover of 1.9 billion units worth S$963 million.