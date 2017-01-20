The year 2017 may be better than expected despite protectionist rhetoric from the US and nervousness in the financial markets, according to Deloitte.

The year 2017 may be better than expected despite protectionist rhetoric from the US and nervousness in the financial markets, according to Deloitte.

Singapore to expand rail network by 15% in 2017: LTA

Singapore will expand its rail network by 15 per cent this year, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said.

Competition Commission seeks feedback on F&N's bid for Penguin Random House units

The Competition Commission of Singapore (CCS) is studying Fraser and Neave's (F&N) proposed acquisition of the Singapore and Malaysia distribution arms of global publisher Penguin Random House, and is seeking public feedback on the deal.

VGO shareholders approve plan to reduce share capital

VGO Corporation announced on Friday that shareholders have approved its plan to reduce its share capital by S$27.9 million to write off the same amount of accumulated losses, leaving a paid-up share capital of just S$4,000.

Airline profitability remains unchanged in Q4

Profitability for airlines in the fourth quarter of 2016 was unchanged compared to a year ago, according to airline chief financial officers and heads of cargo in the quarterly Airline Business Confidence Index.

The STI Today

Singapore shares close lower in cautious trading; market waits for Trump policies

The reflation play that marked most of November and December 2016 appears to have lost momentum this month, with stocks largely trading within narrow bands with a slightly downward bias.



