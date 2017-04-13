Singapore's economy grew 2.5 per cent year on year in the first quarter of 2017, coming below market expectations.

SINGAPORE'S economy grew 2.5 per cent year on year in the first quarter of 2017, coming below market expectations.

MAS keeps S$ policy band at neutral for an extended period

SINGAPORE'S central bank opted to keep its neutral policy stance of zero per cent appreciation of the S$NEER (Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate), adding that such a stance is needed for an "extended period". sentifi.com Market voices on:

SATS unveils S$21m e-commerce airhub at Changi

SATS, a leading provider of gateway services and food solutions, on Thursday unveiled its new eCommerce AirHub at Changi Airport.

Fund managers oppose dual-class shares plan in Singapore

INTERNATIONAL investors including BlackRock Inc and the Ontario Teachers Pension Plan have voiced their concerns about moves to allow dual-class share listings in Singapore, saying they risk damaging the city's stock market and harming the region.

Swissco Holdings to dispose of vessel for US$7.2m

THE interim judicial managers of Swissco Holdings announced on Thursday that it has entered into a memorandum of agreement with Australian Maritime Systems Asset Holdings for a proposed disposal of a vessel for the consideration of US$7.2 million.

Two OKH Global subsidiaries served with writ of summons

OKH Global announced on Thursday that its wholly-owned subsidiaries, OKH Buroh and OKH Loyang, have been served with a writ of summons on April 3, 2017.

Singapore readies itself for truck-to-ship LNG bunkering

SINGAPORE took another step to ready its infrastructure for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as marine fuel with the launch on Wednesday of its first truck-to-ship LNG loading facility at Singapore LNG Corporation's (SLNG) terminal.

The STI Today

Singapore stocks close week lower as geopolitical uncertainty rises

ON Thursday, the Straits Times Index fell 16.77 points to 3,169.24, bringing its loss for the week to eight points.