The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is proposing caps on policy owners' protection scheme (PPF Scheme) to keep levies and premiums affordable.

MAS proposes caps on policy owners' protection scheme to keep levies, premiums affordable

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is proposing caps on policy owners' protection scheme (PPF Scheme) to keep levies and premiums affordable.

KrisFlyer UOB accounts expected to bring in deposits of S$1.5b

UOB on Tuesday said it expects to bring in deposits of about S$1.5 billion in the next five years via a new current account tied to miles redemption through Singapore Airlines' (SIA) KrisFlyer programme.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Swiss Re to set up regional headquarters in Singapore next year

IN a sign that Swiss Re is increasing its focus on this part of the world, the reinsurer says that it will set up a regional headquarters in Singapore in 2018 under a new entity that will oversee its network of reinsurance operations in Asia.

Procter & Gamble to invest US$100m in its first digital innovation centre in Singapore

PROCTER & Gamble (P&G) will invest more than US$100 million over the next five years to set up its first digital innovation centre outside the US in Singapore.

China Construction Bank expands services in Singapore

CHINA Construction Bank (CCB) on Tuesday launched two major banking centres in Singapore that would provide infrastructure financing and private banking services.

Aoxin Q&M Dental Group offers 57m shares at S$0.20 each

AOXIN Q&M Dental Group is offering 57 million placement shares at S$0.20 apiece in its initial public offering (IPO), as it seeks to raise net proceeds of about S$9.1 million.

Keppel Corp unit to develop gasification facility on Jurong Island

KEPPEL Infrastructure Holdings, a division of Keppel Corporation, has signed an agreement with Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) to develop, own and operate a gasification facility on Jurong Island.

The STI Today

Singapore stocks finish weaker on geopolitical concerns

THE Straits Times Index (STI) on Tuesday first rebounded strongly in tandem with an overnight rise on Wall Street but eventually drifted to a net loss of 0.76 of a point at 3,137.54 as geopolitical concerns, particularly surrounding North Korea, took grip.