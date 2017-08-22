You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Monday, August 21, 2017 - 18:30

Singapore and Turkey have ratified the Turkey-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (TRSFTA), and it will come into force on Oct 1, 2017, Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on Monday.
SINGAPORE and Turkey have ratified the Turkey-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (TRSFTA), and it will come into force on Oct 1, 2017, Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on Monday.

Normanton Park enbloc sale launched: reserve price of S$800m or S$898 psf ppr
THE tender for the collective sale of Normanton Park, near Science Park and Kent Ridge Park, has been launched. The reserve price is S$800 million, which translates to S$898 per square foot per plot ratio.

 

China's HNA buys 16.2% stake in Swiss airport retailer Dufry from GIC, Temasek
CHINESE conglomerate HNA Group has completed the acquisition of a 16.2 per cent stake in Swiss airport retailer Dufry AG from Singaporean sovereign funds GIC and Temasek, Dufry and HNA said on Monday.

DBS to invest S$20m over 5 years to groom digital workforce
DBS Bank is investing S$20 million over five years to groom its 10,000 Singapore-based employees to embrace new technologies, as Singapore pushes ahead with its Smart Nation vision.

Centre to help Singapore, Chinese firms co-innovate launched in Guangzhou
THE Singapore Manufacturing Innovation Centre (SMIC), a one-stop shop to facilitate partnerships between Singapore Industry 4.0 tech solution providers and Chinese enterprises looking to adopt such solutions, has been launched in Guangzhou.

Update: US destroyer arrives at Changi Naval Base; 10 sailors still missing
TEN US sailors were missing and five injured on Monday after their destroyer collided with a tanker east of Singapore, in the second accident involving an American warship in two months.

Singapore shares post fifth straight decline; STI down 0.15% to 3,246.99
SINGAPORE shares fell for the fifth straight session on Monday as the Straits Times Index slipped 0.15 per cent, or five points, to close at 3,246.99.

 

 

