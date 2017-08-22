Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Singapore-Turkey FTA to come into force Oct 1, 2017: MTI
SINGAPORE and Turkey have ratified the Turkey-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (TRSFTA), and it will come into force on Oct 1, 2017, Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on Monday.
Normanton Park enbloc sale launched: reserve price of S$800m or S$898 psf ppr
THE tender for the collective sale of Normanton Park, near Science Park and Kent Ridge Park, has been launched. The reserve price is S$800 million, which translates to S$898 per square foot per plot ratio.
China's HNA buys 16.2% stake in Swiss airport retailer Dufry from GIC, Temasek
CHINESE conglomerate HNA Group has completed the acquisition of a 16.2 per cent stake in Swiss airport retailer Dufry AG from Singaporean sovereign funds GIC and Temasek, Dufry and HNA said on Monday.
DBS to invest S$20m over 5 years to groom digital workforce
DBS Bank is investing S$20 million over five years to groom its 10,000 Singapore-based employees to embrace new technologies, as Singapore pushes ahead with its Smart Nation vision.
Centre to help Singapore, Chinese firms co-innovate launched in Guangzhou
THE Singapore Manufacturing Innovation Centre (SMIC), a one-stop shop to facilitate partnerships between Singapore Industry 4.0 tech solution providers and Chinese enterprises looking to adopt such solutions, has been launched in Guangzhou.
Update: US destroyer arrives at Changi Naval Base; 10 sailors still missing
TEN US sailors were missing and five injured on Monday after their destroyer collided with a tanker east of Singapore, in the second accident involving an American warship in two months.
The STI Today
Singapore shares post fifth straight decline; STI down 0.15% to 3,246.99
SINGAPORE shares fell for the fifth straight session on Monday as the Straits Times Index slipped 0.15 per cent, or five points, to close at 3,246.99.
