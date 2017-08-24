You are here

Wednesday, August 23, 2017

Orders for commercial vehicles have skyrocketed but certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums are not expected to rise because of the huge COE supply in the next three months.
Singapore COE premiums fall across the board
CERTIFICATE of entitlement (COE) premiums fell across the board on Wednesday, with those for motorcycles and small cars registering the sharpest declines.

Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
AT S$970 million, the offer worked out to around S$676 per square foot of potential gross floor area, inclusive of two payments to the state. 

 

Singapore inflation edges up in July on higher retail, water prices
SINGAPORE inflation edged up in July, with headline inflation coming in below market consensus at 0.6 per cent, but higher than 0.5 per cent in the previous month, due to higher retail and water prices.

CapitaLand inks pact with Alibaba, Lazada to connect shoppers offline and online
CAPITALAND has tied up with two leading e-commerce players - Alibaba Group and Lazada Group - as it positions itself as an "omni-channel" retail landlord that connects retailers to shoppers offline and online.

Ascendas-Singbridge and GIC acquire 16-acre site in Kharadi, Pune
ASCENDAS-Singbridge Group and GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, have acquired a 16-acre (about 6.5 hectares) land parcel in Pune, India from the Kohinoor Group.

Allianz partners Keppel to buy Shanghai's Hongkou SOHO for US$525m
KEPPEL'S Alpha Asia Macro Trends Fund (AAMTF) III will hold a 40 per cent stake and the remaining 60 per cent will be equally split between Allianz and Keppel Land China.

Court of Appeal dismisses Tan Cheng Bock's appeal on reserved presidential election
FORMER presidential candidate Tan Cheng Bock's appeal against a High Court decision on the timing and basis of the upcoming presidential election, which is reserved for Malay candidates, has been dismissed.

Several firsts for Bukit Panjang integrated transport hub
THE Bukit Panjang Integrated Transport Hub (BPITH) opening in September will score a few firsts, not least of all for being the first such facility to be operated by SMRT Buses.

The STI Today

Singapore shares ease on Wednesday; STI dips 0.11% to 3,260.05
SINGAPORE blue chips slipped on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index (STI) declining 0.11 per cent, or 3.74 points, to close at 3,260.05 as cautious investors pulled back from early gains ahead of end-of-week central bank speeches.

 

 

 

 

 

Britain, in error, tells dozens of EU citizens to leave

UN racism committee issues 'warning' over US tensions

German economy set to break through 2% growth hurdle in 2017

Euro zone business growth maintains solid pace in August

India Cabinet approves plans to merge some state-run banks

Update: Hong Kong lowers storm signal as typhoon Hato makes landfall

2017-08-22T143002Z_343589093_RC15C5C71BC0_RTRMADP_3_USA-STOCKS.JPG
Aug 23, 2017
Fund managers keep dancing even as September jinx looms

BT_20170823_YCALIPAY23A_3049298.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Alipay targeting Singapore consumers

BT_20170823_SETAXI23_3049513.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
ComfortDelGro in talks with Uber to help manage taxi fleet

