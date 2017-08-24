Orders for commercial vehicles have skyrocketed but certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums are not expected to rise because of the huge COE supply in the next three months.

Singapore COE premiums fall across the board

CERTIFICATE of entitlement (COE) premiums fell across the board on Wednesday, with those for motorcycles and small cars registering the sharpest declines.

Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m

AT S$970 million, the offer worked out to around S$676 per square foot of potential gross floor area, inclusive of two payments to the state.

Singapore inflation edges up in July on higher retail, water prices

SINGAPORE inflation edged up in July, with headline inflation coming in below market consensus at 0.6 per cent, but higher than 0.5 per cent in the previous month, due to higher retail and water prices.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

CapitaLand inks pact with Alibaba, Lazada to connect shoppers offline and online

CAPITALAND has tied up with two leading e-commerce players - Alibaba Group and Lazada Group - as it positions itself as an "omni-channel" retail landlord that connects retailers to shoppers offline and online.

Ascendas-Singbridge and GIC acquire 16-acre site in Kharadi, Pune

ASCENDAS-Singbridge Group and GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, have acquired a 16-acre (about 6.5 hectares) land parcel in Pune, India from the Kohinoor Group.

Allianz partners Keppel to buy Shanghai's Hongkou SOHO for US$525m

KEPPEL'S Alpha Asia Macro Trends Fund (AAMTF) III will hold a 40 per cent stake and the remaining 60 per cent will be equally split between Allianz and Keppel Land China.

Court of Appeal dismisses Tan Cheng Bock's appeal on reserved presidential election

FORMER presidential candidate Tan Cheng Bock's appeal against a High Court decision on the timing and basis of the upcoming presidential election, which is reserved for Malay candidates, has been dismissed.

Several firsts for Bukit Panjang integrated transport hub

THE Bukit Panjang Integrated Transport Hub (BPITH) opening in September will score a few firsts, not least of all for being the first such facility to be operated by SMRT Buses.

The STI Today

Singapore shares ease on Wednesday; STI dips 0.11% to 3,260.05

SINGAPORE blue chips slipped on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index (STI) declining 0.11 per cent, or 3.74 points, to close at 3,260.05 as cautious investors pulled back from early gains ahead of end-of-week central bank speeches.