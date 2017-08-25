You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Friday, August 25, 2017 - 18:30

Leading the charge was the electronics cluster with a 49.1 per cent growth in July output versus the year-ago period.
Singapore factory output surges 21% in July, exceeds market expectations
SINGAPORE'S factory output in July far exceeded expectations by surging 21 per cent year on year, led mainly by strong output from the electronics and precision engineering clusters.

Singapore government seeks e-payment solutions at hawker centres, coffee shops
IN line with Singapore's drive towards a cashless society, four government agencies are looking for electronic payment (e-payment) solutions to support payments at hawker centres, HDB coffee shops, and shops in the heartlands.

Government studying possibility of selling larger land parcels in Jurong Lake District
THE government is studying the possibility of putting up larger land parcels in the Jurong Lake District (JLD) for sale within the next few years.

Owners of Sun Rosier condo seeking S$235m in en-bloc sale
THE asking price translates to about S$1,149 per square foot per plot for the 146,045.67 sq ft residential site, which has a plot ratio of 1.4 and a height limit of up to five storeys

SPH divests stakes in Mediacorp entities
SINGAPORE Press Holdings Limited (SPH) is divesting its stakes in Mediacorp entities, it announced on Friday.

Malaysia's Sime Darby Q4 profit slides on weak industrial, logistics segments
MALAYSIA'S Sime Darby, the world's largest oil palm planter by land size, announced on Friday its fourth-quarter net profit more than halved on weak performances at its industrial, logistics and property segments.

Update: Ex-PM Yingluck has fled the country - sources
OUSTED former Thai prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra has fled Thailand, sources close to her said on Friday, as the Supreme Court issued an arrest warrant after she failed to attend the court for the verdict in a negligence case brought against her by the ruling junta.

Samsung heir sentenced to five years prison on graft conviction
JAY Y Lee, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, was convicted of bribery and sentenced to five years in prison, a blow to the heir apparent of the world's biggest maker of smartphones and memory chips.

 

The STI Today

Singapore shares close week on down note; STI slips 0.38% to 3,259.57
SINGAPORE shares fell on Friday amid light volumes, with the Straits Times Index slipping 0.38 per cent, or 12.59 points, to close at 3,259.57.

 

