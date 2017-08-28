You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Monday, August 28, 2017 - 18:30

(From left) Presidential hopefuls Salleh Marican, Halimah Yacob and Farid Khan. PHOTOS: ST FILE

Nomination Day for Presidential Election set for Sept 13, Polling Day on Sept 23

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has issued the writ of election for next month's Presidential Election, with Nomination Day set for Wednesday, Sept 13.

Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too

The Singapore dollar, as expected, surged on Monday against the greenback in line with other currencies following a meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole over the weekend which gave no clue on monetary policy.

Prudential appoints new chief agency officer; Great Eastern gets new group chief investment officer

Two insurers in Singapore have made new senior executive appointments.

Singapore property agencies OrangeTee, Edmund Tie & Co form joint venture

OrangeTee and Edmund Tie & Company on Monday announced the launch of a joint venture (JV) company, OrangeTee & Tie, between the associate agency division of OrangeTee and Edmund Tie & Company Property Network.

CapitaLand announces management changes

Property developer CapitaLand has announced a number of changes to its management and that of its subsidiaries which will take effect from Jan 1, 2018.

ExxonMobil completes acquisition of Jurong Aromatics Corporation's Jurong Island plant

ExxonMobil has completed its acquisition of Jurong Aromatics Corporation's Jurong Island plant, one of the largest aromatic facilities in the world.

Swissco unit Scott and English Energy to wind up

The judicial managers of Swissco Holdings on Monday said the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Scott and English Energy (S&E), would be placed under creditors' voluntary winding-up under the Companies Act.

Electric scooter co-sharing platform to launch in September in Singapore

Singapore-based PopScoot, an electric scooter co-sharing platform set up in April this year, is rolling out its platform to key downtown commercial, hospitality and retail clusters as well as the heartlands in September.

Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m

Amber Park, a collective sale site along Amber Road, has been launched for sale by tender by sole marketing agent JLL at a minimum price of S$768 million or about S$1,284 psf per plot ratio.

Jervois Gardens to be up for sale by tender for about S$68m

Amid the recent properties or sites put up for sale, Colliers International has joined in the action with Jervois Gardens.

Singapore stocks finish mixed as banks push STI higher

Trading in the local stock market got off to a quiet start this week, with gains in the three banks pushing the Straits Times Index (STI) up 8.05 points to 3,267.62.

Nomination Day for Presidential Election set for Sept 13, Polling Day on Sept 23

