LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System

Land which was previously safeguarded for the Singapore Underground Road System (SURS) will be de-safeguarded with effect from Tuesday, the Land Transport Authroity (LTA) and the Urban Redevelopment Authority said.

Singaporeans' apprehension over economy, job prospects eases in Q2: Nielsen

Signs of apprehension over the economy and job prospects by Singaporeans have eased in the second quarter of 2017, with Singapore consumer confidence index registering an 89-point for the period, said the latest Nielsen Global Survey of Consumer Confidence and Spending report released on Tuesday.

GLP sells four properties in Japan for 51.6b yen

Global Logistics Properties (GLP) has signed an agreement to sell four wholly owned properties in Japan for 51.6 billion yen (S$642.4 million), a continuation of its capital recycling strategy, it said on Tuesday.

Taskforce set up to develop a common QR code for Singapore

An industry taskforce, co-led by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA) as well as banks and other agencies, will look into developing a common QR code for Singapore (SGQR).

S$35m boost for Singapore's clinical research coordinators

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has allocated S$35 million to maintain a steady pipeline of qualified clinical research coordinators (CRCs) through funding the salaries of 100 CRCs for the next five years and the implementation of national training and certification programmes.

Singapore to grow 100 innovative enterprises through IP commercialisation

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) has been signed on Tuesday between the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) and Deloitte Southeast Asia Financial Advisory Services (Deloitte) to drive the growth of innovative enterprises and enhance Singapore's position as an intellectual property (IP) and innovation hub.

Singapore, Indonesia attorney generals ink MOU on cooperation

Singapore's Attorney-General's Chambers and the Attorney General's Office of the Republic of Indonesia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on cooperation.

Winding up of Rickmers Maritime completed, notes to delist on Aug 30

The winding up of Rickmers Maritime has been completed and consequently, the units of the trust and its notes shall cease to exist, said its trustee-manager in a Singapore Exchange (SGX) filing on Tuesday.

Singapore shares finish lower after North Korea fires missile over Japan

A North Korean missile test on Tuesday brought geopolitical tensions to the fore and sent the Straits Times Index (STI) down 18.28 points to 3,249.34.