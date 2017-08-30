Grab on Wednesday launched its new peer-to-peer fund transfer feature that enables consumers to transfer GrabPay Credits to one another.

Grab plans to enable customers to pay merchants using GrabPay in Q4

Grab on Wednesday launched its new peer-to-peer fund transfer feature that enables consumers to transfer GrabPay Credits to one another.

Singapore's Public Transport Council starts fare review exercise

The Public Transport Council (PTC) has commenced the 2017 fare review exercise and called for train operators to submit their fare applications to the council for consideration by Sept 29, 2017.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

M1, StarHub unveil unlimited mobile data plans

Both M1 Limited and StarHub on Wednesday launched new mobile data plans featuring unlimited data access to cater to changing digital usage.

Two international schools open mega pre-school on shared campus in Singapore

Mega pre-schools are in vogue as two international schools in Singapore followed suit to open on Wednesday a 50,000 square metre shared campus purpose-built for children aged 18 months to six years old.

Uber hires Dara Khosrowshahi as chief

Uber said on late Tuesday that it has hired Expedia boss Dara Khosrowshahi as its new chief executive. Mr Khosrowshahi will be at Uber's headquarters in San Francisco for an 'all-hands' gathering to meet workers at the controversy-battered company.

Corporate Earnings

The STI Today

Singapore shares finish higher as North Korean tensions ease

The Straits Times Index on Wednesday rebounded 15.92 points to 3,265.26 as tensions surrounding North Korea's Monday missile test eased - the Hang Seng surged 1.2 per cent, the Dow futures rose 30 points and Europe opened in the black across the board.