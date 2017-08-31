Members of SIA and Alaska Airlines' frequent flyer programmes will also be able to earn miles when travelling on flights operated by either of the two carriers from Sept 27, 2017.

SIA, Alaska Airlines to launch codeshare flights

Singapore Airlines (SIA) on Thursday said it has signed an agreement to codeshare on flights operated by Alaska Airlines, in a move that will expand SIA's footprint in the North American market.

Average DC rate up 13.8% for non-landed residential use, 3.8% for commercial

The government is raising development charge or DC rates for non-landed residential use by 13.8 per cent on average. The areas which have seen private-sector collective sales and bullish land bids at state tenders in recent months will see some of the biggest hikes in DC rates.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

AIA Singapore sets up new financial advisory firm to drive growth

Insurer AIA Singapore on Thursday launched its financial advisory arm in what it says would "strengthen its distribution network", as it struggles in recent quarters to drive growth here.

Sembcorp to fully own India renewable energy business Sembcorp Green Infra

Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp) announced on Thursday that its wholly owned subsidiary, Sembcorp Utilities, has entered into an agreement to take over IDFC Private Equity Fund III's (IDFC) remaining stake in Sembcorp Green Infra (SGI), for 14.1 billion rupees (about S$301 million).

Prudential speeds up sales process with new real-time chatbot

As part of efforts to improve productivity and customer service, life insurer Prudential has launched an industry-first chatbot that can provide its insurance agents with customers' real-time data.

Sembmarine's yard unit terminates jack-up rig contracts

Mainboard-listed yard group, Sembcorp Marine's wholly-owned subsidiary, PPL Shipyard, has terminated two jack-up rig building contracts each valued in excess of US$200 million with the subsidiaries of Kuala Lumpur-listed Perisai Petroleum Teknology Bhd.

Singapore's gain is Dubai's loss as Qantas tweaks Kangaroo Route

Singapore notched up a victory over rival aviation hub Dubai as Qantas Airways Ltd rerouted its classic Kangaroo Route to the UK through Asia.

Alan Chan reappointed LTA chairman; six new names join board

Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan on Thursday appointed 14 persons to the Land Transport Authority (LTA) board with effect from Sept 1, 2017. Chan Heng Loon Alan remains as LTA chairman, while Richard Lim Cherng Yih, chairman of ST Logistics, stays on as deputy chairman.

Yangzijiang to raise S$208.8m via share placement to fund new investments

Chinese shipbuilder Yangzijiang Shipbuilding is looking to raise net proceeds of S$208.8 million by placing out 137 million new shares at S$1.53 each to institutional investors and other investors.

Troubled Nam Cheong to convene second informal meeting with noteholders on Sept 7

Troubled shipbuilder Nam Cheong on Thursday said it will be convening a second informal meeting with noteholders on Sept 7, 2017, from 7pm to 9pm.

The STI Today

Singapore stocks finish higher as North Korean worries recede

North Korea's missile test over Japan on Tuesday raised the geopolitical risk level and lowered stock prices, but by the end of the week, markets had concluded that it was probably just another bout of sabre-rattling, much like several similar episodes over the past few years.