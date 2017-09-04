Three MOUs were also signed between financial institutions and corporates in Singapore and Chongqing, to deepen collaborative efforts between the two cities.



Singapore, Chongqing explore new frontiers for financial connectivity, innovation

FINANCIAL regulators and private-sector participants from Singapore and Chongqing took discussions on financial collaboration between the two cities to a higher level on Monday at the second Singapore-China (Chongqing) Financial Conference (SCFC) in Chongqing.

Hong Kong, Singapore in talks to grab bigger share of derivatives business

HONG Kong and Singapore are seeking to snare a bigger share of the US$540 trillion global derivatives business, taking advantage of tough new UK and European banking rules and uncertainty created by Britain's plans to leave the European Union.

SBI Offshore reconstitutes board, appoints finance manager

SBI Offshore said on Monday that it has reconstituted its board of directors and appointed a new finance manager following a spate of departures including the chief executive officer and an independent director.

China Everbright Water consortium bags 1.47b yuan Nanning project

CHINA Everbright Water Limited said its consortium has secured the Nanning Shuitang River Integrated Restoration Public-Private Partnership Project in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

YuuZoo JV buys business, assets of Cinram Logistics France

YUUZOO Corporation Limited said on Sunday night that YuuLog Europe, the new joint venture it recently set up with the management of Cinram Logistics France (CLF), has acquired the business and assets of CLF.

The STI Today

STI tumbles 46 points amid reports of possible missile test by North Korea

REGIONAL markets tumbled amid geopolitical tensions no thanks to North Korea's test of a hydrogen bomb over the weekend.