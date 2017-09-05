You are here

Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 18:30

IE Singapore and Spring Singapore will merge into one agency to better position the government to help homegrown enterprises grow and expand overseas.
IE, Spring merge to form Enterprise Singapore
INTERNATIONAL Enterprise Singapore (IE Singapore) and Spring Singapore will merge into one agency to better position the government to help homegrown enterprises grow and expand overseas.

Noble Group shareholders approve sale of North Americas gas and power unit to Mercuria
NOBLE Group shareholders approved the sale of its North American gas and power unit to rival Mercuria Energy Group on Tuesday, with 99.76 per cent casting a "yes" vote at a special general meeting.

 

 

Tan Chuan-Jin to become new Speaker of Parliament, Desmond Lee to helm MSF

A CORE member of the fourth-generation political leadership team will leave the Cabinet to become Speaker of Parliament.

JTC launches industrial site at Tuas South Link 3 for sale
STATE industrial landlord JTC on Tuesday launched a confirmed list site at Tuas South Link 3 (Plot 14) under the second half 2017 of Industrial Government Land Sales (IGLS) programme.

URA invites stakeholders to form pilot Business Improvement Districts
THE Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) is inviting stakeholders to form pilot Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) - a formalised place management framework through legislation - to empower stakeholders to take greater ownership of their precincts.

 

Jaya Holdings fails to get SGX nod for Heduru Moni acquisition
MAINBOARD-LISTED Jaya Holdings Limited was unsuccessful in obtaining a pre-clearance for the reverse takeover of Papua New Guinea finance firm Heduru Moni Limited, the company said in a Singapore Exchange (SGX) filing on Tuesday.

Singapore's community care sector to get close to S$12m boost in talent development
CLOSE to S$12 million will be set aside over the next four years to attract more new entrants to join the community care sector and support staff in developing their careers through the Community Care Manpower Development Award (CCMDA).

 

Singapore stocks finish higher in low volume
HAVING plunged almost 47 points on Monday after North Korea's nuclear test over the weekend, the Straits Times Index on Tuesday rebounded 20.29 points to 3,251.26.

 

