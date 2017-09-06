In the third consecutive bidding exercise where they have softened, Category A - for cars below 1,600 cc or 130 hp - shed S$6,899 or 16 per cent to S$36,001. The last time Cat A was lower was in November 2010, or nearly seven years ago.PHOTO:ST

Small car COE premium slumps nearly S$7,000

PASSENGER car certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums continued to fall on Wednesday, with the small car premium plunging almost S$7,000.

Economists maintain Singapore's 2017 growth forecast: MAS

PRIVATE-SECTOR economists have maintained their growth forecast for Singapore's economy for 2017, said a quarterly survey released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Wednesday.

Singapore faces a grim labour future as population ages rapidly: Oxford Economics

WHILE Japan had the biggest slump in its workforce in Asia over the last 10 years, Singapore has the most to fear from an aging population over the next two decades.

Changi Airport's Terminal 4 to open on Oct 31: Khaw Boon Wan

CHANGI Airport's Terminal 4 is scheduled to open on October 31, Khaw Boon Wan, Singapore's Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Transport (MOT), said on Wednesday.

Singapore unveils Industry Transformation Map for wholesale trade

THE Wholesale Trade Industry Transformation Map (ITM) kicked off on Wednesday, with strategies to build our own digital marketplaces, grow a vibrant ecosystem of wholesale traders in Singapore and build talent pipeline to support the transformation, among others.

Noble default-swap verdict in play as test of ISDA system

PRESSURE is building on an International Swaps & Derivatives Association panel of investors and bankers to end Noble Group's credit-default swap impasse.

Triyards flags potential threat to going concern

TRIYARDS Holdings on Wednesday afternoon asked for the trading halt on its shares to be converted to a trading suspension, following the group's announcement that it might have a going concern issue.

The STI Today

Singapore stocks finish weaker, banks and Reits hit

THERE were no real surprises on Wednesday as the Straits Times Index dropped 18.79 points to 3,232.47 in response to Wall Street's large overnight fall that came because of concerns over the North Korea situation and the US government's debt ceiling.