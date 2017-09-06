You are here

Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 18:30

In the third consecutive bidding exercise where they have softened, Category A - for cars below 1,600 cc or 130 hp - shed S$6,899 or 16 per cent to S$36,001. The last time Cat A was lower was in November 2010, or nearly seven years ago.PHOTO:ST

Small car COE premium slumps nearly S$7,000
PASSENGER car certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums continued to fall on Wednesday, with the small car premium plunging almost S$7,000.

Economists maintain Singapore's 2017 growth forecast: MAS
PRIVATE-SECTOR economists have maintained their growth forecast for Singapore's economy for 2017, said a quarterly survey released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Wednesday.

 

 

Singapore faces a grim labour future as population ages rapidly: Oxford Economics
WHILE Japan had the biggest slump in its workforce in Asia over the last 10 years, Singapore has the most to fear from an aging population over the next two decades.

Changi Airport's Terminal 4 to open on Oct 31: Khaw Boon Wan
CHANGI Airport's Terminal 4 is scheduled to open on October 31, Khaw Boon Wan, Singapore's Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Transport (MOT), said on Wednesday.

Singapore unveils Industry Transformation Map for wholesale trade
THE Wholesale Trade Industry Transformation Map (ITM) kicked off on Wednesday, with strategies to build our own digital marketplaces, grow a vibrant ecosystem of wholesale traders in Singapore and build talent pipeline to support the transformation, among others.

Noble default-swap verdict in play as test of ISDA system
PRESSURE is building on an International Swaps & Derivatives Association panel of investors and bankers to end Noble Group's credit-default swap impasse.

Triyards flags potential threat to going concern
TRIYARDS Holdings on Wednesday afternoon asked for the trading halt on its shares to be converted to a trading suspension, following the group's announcement that it might have a going concern issue.

Singapore stocks finish weaker, banks and Reits hit
THERE were no real surprises on Wednesday as the Straits Times Index dropped 18.79 points to 3,232.47 in response to Wall Street's large overnight fall that came because of concerns over the North Korea situation and the US government's debt ceiling.

 

North Korea oil embargo could add fuel to the fire

ECB working on licensing rules for fintechs

Protesters storm Philippines mining event, demand halt to extraction

Surprise fall in German industrial orders in July

Singapore unveils Industry Transformation Map for wholesale trade

Myanmar's Suu Kyi slams 'misinformation' over Rohingya crisis

Sep 6, 2017
More agile entity for local businesses with merger of IE Singapore, Spring

Sep 6, 2017
Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge

Sep 6, 2017
A merger to better serve Singapore Inc

Sep 6, 2017
Sep 6, 2017
Sep 6, 2017
Sep 6, 2017
