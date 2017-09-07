Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
HDB resale volume rises 9.6% m-o-m in August; prices inch up 0.1%: SRX
THE resale volume of Housing & Development Board (HDB) flats continued to improve last month while prices inched up.
Singapore social music startup BandLab buys UK livestreaming service Chew.tv
SINGAPORE-BASED social music startup BandLab Technologies has acquired Chew.tv, the London-based livestreaming service described as "Twitch for DJs", the company said on Thursday.
Keppel O&M, Pavilion Gas tie up with PLN on small scale LNG in west Indonesia
KEPPEL Offshore and Marine Ltd (Keppel O&M) and Pavilion Gas are working with Indonesia's state-owned electricity provider PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) to distribute liquefied natural gas (LNG) to remote islands and locations in west Indonesia.
Changi Garden to be put up for collective sale by tender with S$196m asking price
REAL estate consulting firm Edmund Tie & Company (SEA) is putting Changi Garden up for collective sale by public tender on Friday, the appointed property consultant said on Thursday.
AXA policyholders' data breached after cyber attack
THE personal data of 5,400 past and present policyholders on a health portal of AXA Insurance has been breached following a cyber attack.
The STI Today
Singapore stocks finish mixed following Wall Street
THE local stock market underwent a quiet trading session on Thursday, with support coming from a firm overnight Wall Street but with a drag coming from a 40-points slide in the Dow futures that indicated a possibly weak opening for the US market on Thursday.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal