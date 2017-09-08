You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Friday, September 8, 2017 - 18:30

ariffin-avgss15-6034.jpg
The Singapore Retailers Association (SRA) will embark on the Local Enterprise and Association Development Plus (LEAD+) programme to lead the retail industry to enhance productivity, business growth and industry competitiveness.
PHOTO: ST FILE

SRA to embark on LEAD+ programme to help Singapore retail sector boost productivity
THE Singapore Retailers Association (SRA) will embark on the Local Enterprise and Association Development Plus (LEAD+) programme to lead the retail industry to enhance productivity, business growth and industry competitiveness.

Incubator for designers and other initiatives planned to rejuvenate Singapore retail scene
SPRING is working with department stores to explore the incubation of local and regional designers, with the aim of providing them access to the overseas market.

 

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Cromwell European Reit talks IPO at 0.55 to 0.57 euro per unit, targets Sept 28 listing
CROMWELL Property Group hopes to raise up to 1.25 billion euros (S$2 billion) in a Singapore initial public offering of a European property real estate investment trust (Reit) by the end of September, according to a preliminary prospectus lodged on Friday.

 

Singdollar rises to over a year's high as US dollar tumbles
THE Singapore dollar rose to more than a year's high overnight after fresh weakness in the US currency.

 

Nam Cheong unit selling its Suntec office lots for S$25m
TROUBLED shipbuilder Nam Cheong Limited's unit is disposing of its office lots at Suntec Tower Three for S$25 million to a third party purchaser, said the company in a Singapore Exchange filing late on Thursday night.

HNA unit makes formal offer for its takeover of CWT
CHINESE conglomerate HNA Holding Group has made a formal offer for its S$1.4 billion privatisation offer for CWT Limited, following a general meeting on Thursday to seek shareholders' approval to go ahead with the deal.

Former VP sentenced to 14 years jail for money laundering and cheating: CPIB
LINDA Lee, a former vice-president (Asset Management) of United Engineers Developments, a unit of United Engineers (UEL), has been sentenced on Friday to 14 years' imprisonment for money laundering and cheating offences, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said.

The STI Today

Singapore stocks finish Friday mixed; STI down 1.5% for week
NORTH Korea's nuclear test last weekend brought the sellers out in the early part of the week, though prices stabilised when it appeared that the US's response would be mainly through diplomatic channels.

 

 

 

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

Invest in Greece, you won't regret it - Greek PM says

UK manufacturing jumps, construction falls as quarter starts

Most South Koreans don't expect war with North; Trump highlights military option

At least five die in Mexico quake; small tsunami triggered

New wave of leaders stepping up after the jailing of Hong Kong democracy activists

Yingluck's escape convoy seen heading towards Cambodia: Thai junta

Editor's Choice

2017-07-31T064709Z_1947439164_RC1846F062A0_RTRMADP_3_AXA-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Policyholders' data in AXA's health portal breached

Grandstands_1.jpg
Sep 8, 2017
Government & Economy

F1 ticket sales rev up in final lap of current contract

BT_20170908_UWPMLEE8_3075943.jpg
Sep 8, 2017
Government & Economy

Kendal Industrial Park has drawn US$475m in investments to date

Most Read

1 Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge
2 Car COE premiums down again but dealers expect rebound
3 Micron selling Ang Mo Kio facility for US$30m
4 Small car COE premium slumps nearly S$7,000
5 Constructing a family business
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

WJ__9181.jpg
Sep 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singdollar rises to over a year's high as US dollar tumbles

Sep 8, 2017
Stocks

Cromwell European Reit talks IPO at 0.55 to 0.57 euro per unit, targets Sept 28 listing

Sep 8, 2017
Banking & Finance

Former VP sentenced to 14 years jail for money laundering and cheating: CPIB

Sep 8, 2017
Stocks

Singapore stocks finish Friday mixed; STI down 1.5% for week

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening