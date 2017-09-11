You are here

Monday, September 11, 2017 - 18:30

Business sentiment for the fourth quarter of 2017 has moderated somewhat although it remains optimistic, according to the the latest survey by the Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau (SCCB).
Singapore business sentiment for Q4 2017 moderates but still optimistic: poll
BUSINESS sentiment for the fourth quarter of 2017 has moderated somewhat although it remains optimistic, according to the the latest survey by the Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau (SCCB).

Presidential election: only one certificate of eligibility issued
SINGAPORE'S next presidential election is on track to be declared a walkover, as the Presidential Elections Committee (PEC) announced on Monday that it has issued a certificate of eligibility (COE) to only one out of three applicants from the Malay community.

US weather forecaster gauges economic cost of Harvey, Irma to be US$290b
US-BASED weather forecaster AccuWeather has estimated the economic cost from two Category 4 hurricanes that has hit the US to be US$290 billion, or 1.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP).

Frasers Centrepoint buys 4 business parks in the UK
FRASERS Centrepoint Limited (FCL) said on Monday that it has agreed to buy four business parks in the United Kingdom for about £686 million (S$1.20 billion), subject to post-completion adjustment.

Sembmarine's Brazilian subsidiary wins US$145m contract
THE contract given to Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz Ltda (EJA) for hull carry-over works from Tupi BV - a consortium controlled by Petrobras Netherland BV - is for the FPSO P-68 Tupi Project.

Vard Holdings secures contract to build cruise vessel for Australia's Coral Expeditions
SHIPBUILDER Vard Holdings has won a contract to design and construct an expedition cruise vessel for cruise operator Coral Expeditions of Australia which is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2019.

TEE International forms tie-up with Advancer Global
REAL estate and engineering group TEE International has formed a collaboration with Advancer Global, which comprises a maid agency, a cleaning and stewarding services arm and a security services arm.

Singapore stocks close mixed
A 120 points jump in the Dow futures, a strong session in Hong Kong and a firm opening for Europe failed to lift the local stock market on Monday.

 

