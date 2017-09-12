Mr Lim (left) with AmCham chairman Dwight Hutchins. Mr Lim outlined two areas of priority - e-commerce and the digital economy; and improving trade facilitation - at the AmCham launch event of the 2018 Asean Business Outlook Survey on Tuesday.

Singapore to focus on digital economy, trade facilitation as Asean chair in 2018

SINGAPORE will pursue a set of tangible deliverables that aim to deepen regional connectivity, and position Asean as a region for seamless economic activity as the Republic take on Asean chairmanship in 2018.

Singapore July retail sales up 1.8% y-o-y

RETAIL sales in July showed modest signs of recovery as it notched gains year on year (y-o-y), a continuation of the upward trend seen in June.



Private condo resale prices up 0.7% in August, volumes up 19.2%: SRX Property

NON-LANDED private residential resale prices inched up 0.7 per cent in August from July, led by the prime and suburban regions, and accompanied by a monthly increase in transaction volumes.

GIC-backed Bandhan is said to select banks for 50b rupee IPO

Bandhan Bank, the first Indian microfinance lender to get a banking permit, has picked arrangers for an initial public offering that could raise at least 50 billion rupees (S$1.05 billion), people with knowledge of the matter said.

China jails 26 over US$7.6b Ponzi scheme

TWO senior executives of a collapsed peer-to-peer lender were sentenced to life in prison and 24 others punished over what has been called China's biggest-ever Ponzi scheme, state media reported Tuesday.

The STI Today

Singapore stocks finish higher in quiet trading

ACTIVITY in local stocks remained subdued on Tuesday as traders appeared relatively unexcited by Wall Street's all-time Monday high.