Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 18:30

Mr Lim (left) with AmCham chairman Dwight Hutchins. Mr Lim outlined two areas of priority - e-commerce and the digital economy; and improving trade facilitation - at the AmCham launch event of the 2018 Asean Business Outlook Survey on Tuesday.
Singapore to focus on digital economy, trade facilitation as Asean chair in 2018
SINGAPORE will pursue a set of tangible deliverables that aim to deepen regional connectivity, and position Asean as a region for seamless economic activity as the Republic take on Asean chairmanship in 2018.

Singapore July retail sales up 1.8% y-o-y
RETAIL sales in July showed modest signs of recovery as it notched gains year on year (y-o-y), a continuation of the upward trend seen in June.

 


Private condo resale prices up 0.7% in August, volumes up 19.2%: SRX Property
NON-LANDED private residential resale prices inched up 0.7 per cent in August from July, led by the prime and suburban regions, and accompanied by a monthly increase in transaction volumes.

GIC-backed Bandhan is said to select banks for 50b rupee IPO
Bandhan Bank, the first Indian microfinance lender to get a banking permit, has picked arrangers for an initial public offering that could raise at least 50 billion rupees (S$1.05 billion), people with knowledge of the matter said.

China jails 26 over US$7.6b Ponzi scheme
TWO senior executives of a collapsed peer-to-peer lender were sentenced to life in prison and 24 others punished over what has been called China's biggest-ever Ponzi scheme, state media reported Tuesday.

 

Singapore stocks finish higher in quiet trading
ACTIVITY in local stocks remained subdued on Tuesday as traders appeared relatively unexcited by Wall Street's all-time Monday high.

 

UK inflation jump puts Bank of England back in spotlight on rates

GIC-backed Bandhan is said to select banks for 50b rupee IPO

May's Brexit law passes hurdle but rebels demand re-writes

China jails 26 over US$7.6b Ponzi scheme

Singapore to focus on digital economy, trade facilitation as Asean chair in 2018

Security, not scandal, on agenda for Trump, Malaysia's Najib

Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Linked firms vying for same public contracts

Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore top Asian investor in US after Japan, with US$73.6b of FDI

Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Q4 business sentiment dips but industry watchers remain upbeat

Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore to focus on digital economy, trade facilitation as Asean chair in 2018

Sep 12, 2017
Companies & Markets

Heeton-led consortium buys Manchester City icon to redevelop into hotel

Sep 12, 2017
Real Estate

Private condo resale prices up 0.7% in August, volumes up 19.2%: SRX Property

Sep 12, 2017
Companies & Markets

Sapphire wins S$57m contract for Beijing Metro extension

