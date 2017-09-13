Halimah Yacob declared president-elect after walkover victory

IT'S official. The first reserved presidential election in Singapore's history has produced the country's first Malay head of state in 47 years, after Halimah Yacob was declared the president-elect on Wednesday.

Singapore condo rents dip 0.4% in August, rental volumes down 10.4%: SRX Property

RENTS for non-landed private homes fell 0.4 per cent in August compared to a month ago, according to flash estimates released by SRX Property on Wednesday. The decline comes after two months of increases.



Blackstone's acquisition of Croesus Retail Trust gets unitholders' nod

PRIVATE equity fund Blackstone's proposed acquisition of Japanese retail mall owner Croesus Retail Trust (CRT) has been approved by unitholders, CRT said.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

QAF plans to retain 51% controlling interest in IPO of meat business

QAF Limited said on Wednesday morning that it plans to retain a controlling interest of at least 51 per cent in the meat business it is planning an initial public offering (IPO) for.

Keppel DC Reit buys Dublin data centre for 66m euros

DATA centre owner Keppel DC Reit said on Wednesday that it had bought a data centre in Dublin, Ireland, for 66 million euros (S$101.3 million).

Pay-for-performance alignment between Singapore CEOs and profitability found lacking: Korn Ferry Hay report

PAY-for-performance alignment between Singapore chief executives and profitability remain an issue as long-term incentives usage here remains low. At the same time, CEOs continue to receive bonuses despite incurring losses or higher bonuses despite lower profit, a study found.

Apple unveils iPhone X with 3-D facial recognition, available in Singapore from $1,648 on Nov 3

APPLE has launched the iPhone X (or iPhone 10) to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the culture-changing smartphone during a special event held at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park - Apple's new headquarters.

The STI Today

Singapore stocks finish mixed

TRADING on Wednesday followed closely along the lines of the two previous sessions this week, with prices drifting most of the day.