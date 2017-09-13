You are here

Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 18:30

Halimah Yacob was declared the president-elect on Wednesday.
ST

Halimah Yacob declared president-elect after walkover victory
IT'S official. The first reserved presidential election in Singapore's history has produced the country's first Malay head of state in 47 years, after Halimah Yacob was declared the president-elect on Wednesday.

Singapore condo rents dip 0.4% in August, rental volumes down 10.4%: SRX Property
RENTS for non-landed private homes fell 0.4 per cent in August compared to a month ago, according to flash estimates released by SRX Property on Wednesday. The decline comes after two months of increases.

 


Blackstone's acquisition of Croesus Retail Trust gets unitholders' nod
PRIVATE equity fund Blackstone's proposed acquisition of Japanese retail mall owner Croesus Retail Trust (CRT) has been approved by unitholders, CRT said.

QAF plans to retain 51% controlling interest in IPO of meat business
QAF Limited said on Wednesday morning that it plans to retain a controlling interest of at least 51 per cent in the meat business it is planning an initial public offering (IPO) for.

Keppel DC Reit buys Dublin data centre for 66m euros
DATA centre owner Keppel DC Reit said on Wednesday that it had bought a data centre in Dublin, Ireland, for 66 million euros (S$101.3 million).

Pay-for-performance alignment between Singapore CEOs and profitability found lacking: Korn Ferry Hay report
PAY-for-performance alignment between Singapore chief executives and profitability remain an issue as long-term incentives usage here remains low. At the same time, CEOs continue to receive bonuses despite incurring losses or higher bonuses despite lower profit, a study found.

 

Apple unveils iPhone X with 3-D facial recognition, available in Singapore from $1,648 on Nov 3
APPLE has launched the iPhone X (or iPhone 10) to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the culture-changing smartphone during a special event held at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park - Apple's new headquarters.

Singapore stocks finish mixed
TRADING on Wednesday followed closely along the lines of the two previous sessions this week, with prices drifting most of the day.

 

Juncker says 'wind back in Europe's sails'

UK jobless rate falls to lowest since 1975 as pay growth lags

North Korea's nuke test may have been twice as strong as thought

Japan's LDP members mulling Pyongyang trip, lawmaker says

Suddenly, more US Democrats back government health care

UK companies don't favour foreign labour over British workers

Sep 13, 2017
SIAS, Rajah & Tann seek MAS action on insurance for Singapore bonds

Sep 13, 2017
Alpha sells 22 units at Draycott Eight

Sep 13, 2017
Perfect 10

