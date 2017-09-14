Singapore jobless rate holds steady at 2.2% in June, retrenchments dip to 3,640

SINGAPORE'S overall unemployment rate held steady at 2.2 per cent in the second quarter, according to latest figures from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).



Golden Agri-Resources JV opens 200 kilotonne oleochemicals plant in Indonesia

GOLDEN Agri-Resources has launched a 200 kilotonne-per-year oleochemicals plant in Indonesia, giving the world's second-largest palm oil producer its first major downstream fatty alcohol facility.



Singapore banks shine in 'World's Safest Banks 2017' rankings

SINGAPORE banks DBS, OCBC and UOB shone once again in trade publication Global Finance's "The World's 50 Safest Banks 2017" rankings.

Temasek is said to mull investing in Magic Leap

Magic Leap, a Florida-based startup that's raised more than US$1.3 billion to build a wearable computing device, is trying to raise even more cash as it readies a long-awaited debut product.

Pine Grove gunning for 3rd time lucky in Singapore's biggest en-bloc sale attempt

OWNERS at the 660-unit Pine Grove near Ulu Pandan Road have embarked on their third attempt at an en-bloc sale, this time at a record price of $1.65 billion.

Vard Holdings wins ship design contract from Kokusai Cable Ship Company in Japan

VARD Holdings Limited has secured a contract to design a cable lay vessel for Kokusai Cable Ship Co Ltd in Japan, the company said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Thursday.

The STI Today

Singapore stocks finish weaker on China slowdown fears

THERE was no change on Thursday to the pattern of trading established over the previous three sessions this week: prices drifted for most of the day in as traders here ignored yet another all-time high on Wall Street with the Straits Times Index shifting uneasily within a tight band before finishing at 3,220.95 for a loss of 9.41 points, and a general air of lethargy shrouding the entire day's action.