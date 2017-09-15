Singapore Grand Prix extends Formula 1 until 2021

THIS comes as ticket sales so far for this year's Singapore Grand Prix are up 19 per cent, with weekend sales still to be included.

Singapore developers move 1,581 new private homes, ECs in Aug, up 98% y-o-y

SALES momentum of housing developers continued in August when there was only one project launch, with developers selling 1,581 private residential units and executive condominiums (ECs).

sentifi.com Market voices on:



Singtel upgrades mobile plans with unlimited talktime, SMS and data

SINGTEL launched on Friday mobile plans with unlimited local data, talktime and SMS/MMS - touted as Singapore's first, the company said in a release on Friday.

SMRT Trains wins tender to run Thomson-East Coast Line

THE Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Friday awarded SMRT Trains the contract to run TEL for an initial nine-year period.

UBS shuns Singapore, Hong Kong housing market on policy risks

The threat of government curbs to tame prices makes Singapore and Hong Kong residential property unattractive, the regional head of UBS Group AG's real-estate investment arm said.

DBS, IMDA to create first fintech training programme under TeSA initiative

DBS Bank and Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) have collaborated to create the first fintech training programme under the TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA) initiative.

Keppel T&T unit invests US$10m in data centre startup Nautilus Data Technologies

KEPPEL Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd's (Keppel T&T) unit invested US$10 million in data centre startup Nautilus Data Technologies Inc's (Nautilus) Series C preferred stock funding, the company said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Friday.

The STI Today

Singapore stocks finish lower after North Korean missile test

THE week just past will probably be remembered for the sudden downgrade of the three local banks, the return of geopolitical tensions after North Korea launched a missile over Japan on Friday and weak economic numbers from China.