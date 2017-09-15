You are here

Fri, Sep 15, 2017 - 6:30 PM

f1.jpg

Singapore Grand Prix extends Formula 1 until 2021
THIS comes as ticket sales so far for this year's Singapore Grand Prix are up 19 per cent, with weekend sales still to be included.

Singapore developers move 1,581 new private homes, ECs in Aug, up 98% y-o-y
SALES momentum of housing developers continued in August when there was only one project launch, with developers selling 1,581 private residential units and executive condominiums (ECs).

 

 

Singtel upgrades mobile plans with unlimited talktime, SMS and data
SINGTEL launched on Friday mobile plans with unlimited local data, talktime and SMS/MMS - touted as Singapore's first, the company said in a release on Friday.

SMRT Trains wins tender to run Thomson-East Coast Line
THE Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Friday awarded SMRT Trains the contract to run TEL for an initial nine-year period.

UBS shuns Singapore, Hong Kong housing market on policy risks
The threat of government curbs to tame prices makes Singapore and Hong Kong residential property unattractive, the regional head of UBS Group AG's real-estate investment arm said.

DBS, IMDA to create first fintech training programme under TeSA initiative
DBS Bank and Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) have collaborated to create the first fintech training programme under the TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA) initiative.

Keppel T&T unit invests US$10m in data centre startup Nautilus Data Technologies
KEPPEL Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd's (Keppel T&T) unit invested US$10 million in data centre startup Nautilus Data Technologies Inc's (Nautilus) Series C preferred stock funding, the company said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Friday.

Singapore stocks finish lower after North Korean missile test
THE week just past will probably be remembered for the sudden downgrade of the three local banks, the return of geopolitical tensions after North Korea launched a missile over Japan on Friday and weak economic numbers from China.

 

Update: Terrorist blast injures several during London's subway's rush hour

ECB to announce in Oct plans to reduce QE; buy bonds through June 2018: Reuters poll

UK police investigate reports of blast on London underground train

Singapore Grand Prix extends Formula 1 until 2021

Harvard University withdraws fellowship invitation to Chelsea Manning

Knife-wielding man attacks Paris soldier, no injuries: police

Sep 15, 2017
Listing aspirant placed under JM amid controversial claims

w4.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
More jobs ahead but growth likely to be subdued

BT_20170915_HALIMAH15_3086854.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Singapore must husband reserves carefully: Halimah

