Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Sep 18, 2017 - 6:30 PM

Non-oil domestic exports (NODX) surged 17.0 per cent year on year in August, more than doubled the 7.6 per cent gain in July, trade promotion agency International Enterprise Singapore reported on Monday morning.
PHOTO: AFP

Singapore non-oil exports surge 17% in August
NON-OIL domestic exports (NODX) surged 17.0 per cent year on year in August, more than doubled the 7.6 per cent gain in July, trade promotion agency International Enterprise Singapore reported on Monday morning. 

A*Star, Rolls-Royce and Singapore Aero Engine Services launch S$60m lab to develop smart technologies
A JOINT lab has been launched by A*Star, Rolls-Royce and Singapore Aero Engine Services Private Limited to test new technology applications for the aerospace industry.


Singapore earmarks S$1.5m to build cybersecurity capability
FOR the next three years, Singapore will set aside S$1.5 million of the S$10 million Asean Cyber Capacity Building Programme (ACCP) to build technical capability among incident responders and operators in the region.

Purpose, value, culture drive corporate governance: UK Financial Reporting Council chair
PURPOSE, value and corporate culture will drive corporate governance, said Winfried Bischoff, during the launch of the 8th Singapore Corporate Governance Week on Monday.

Braddell View jumping on en bloc bandwagon
BRADDELL View, the largest of Singapore's 18 HUDC estates and the last to be privatised in March this year, is planning to jump on the en bloc bandwagon.

Singapore-China relations will continue advancing with the times, says PM Lee
SINGAPORE has been working with China at each step of its development, and will continue to ensure that the partnership advances with the times, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in an interview published on Monday 

The STI Today

Singapore stocks finish higher thanks to robust NODX, jump in Dow futures
http://www.businesstimes.com.sg/stocks/singapore-stocks-finish-higher-thanks-to-robust-nodx-jump-in-dow-futures
A 60-point rise in the Dow futures, a robust session in Hong Kong that saw the Hang Seng close at a 27-month high and strong non-oil domestic export (NODX) numbers on Monday combined to send the Straits Times Index 32.29 points up to 3,241.85 - after it had dropped 69 points over the previous two weeks.

 

China to amend party constitution at October congress

North Korea vows to complete nuke program after latest missile

Malaysia scraps beer festival following Islamists' objections

Inflation slump to hit in early 2018: ECB

China expresses concern over EU push to curb foreign takeovers

Sep 18, 2017
Property agents face prospect of tech takeover

Sep 18, 2017
Bike-sharing firm gears up for next cycle

Sep 18, 2017
Not bound by neat and tidy definition of a foreign player

