“The upcoming Skills Framework will enable workers to make informed learning, training and career choices in the electronics sector,” said Mr Tay.

Singapore electronics manufacturing sector a bright spot for jobs, says NTUC leader

THE electronics manufacturing sector is a bright spot for jobs amid rapid technological development and greater consumer demand for devices and gadgets, said NTUC assistant secretary-general Patrick Tay in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Singapore, China ink MOU to help businesses resolve disputes under Belt and Road Initiative

THE Singapore International Mediation Centre (SIMC) and the Mediation Center of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade/China Chamber of International Commerce (CCPIT/CCOIC Mediation Center) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to support businesses and provide assistance to them to resolve disputes that may arise in cross-border commercial transactions under China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Keppel Land buys prime site in Jakarta's CBD to build luxury apartment tower

PROPERTY player Keppel Land has bought a prime site in Jakarta's central business district, on which it intends to build a luxury apartment tower.

Asia will be home to 60% of world's over 65s by 2030: Deloitte

ASIA will be home to 60 per cent of world's over 65s by 2030, generating a growth cluster of new business opportunities, said Deloitte's latest Voice of Asia report released on Tuesday.

KL-Singapore High Speed Rail project seeking ticketing, fare collection expertise

COMPANIES specialising in ticketing and fare collection (TFC) are invited to share the latest ticketing technology and developments for the purposes of developing a robust TFC approach for the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) project.

Cisco inks MOU with ST Electronics to provide cybersecurity services

CISCO has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited (ST Electronics) on a collaboration to provide managed detection and response security services (MDRSS) to the Singapore government agencies and enterprises, the company said on Tuesday.

Group of 6 firms to provide DDoS mitigation services to Singapore government agencies

A CONSORTIUM of six companies has been awarded the Singapore government bulk tender for the provision of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) mitigation services.

The STI Today

Singapore stocks finish weaker ahead of US FOMC meeting

THE Straits Times Index (STI) on Tuesday took its cue from movements in the Dow futures and the Hong Kong market, dropping 15.9 points to 3,225.95.