You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Tue, Sep 19, 2017 - 6:30 PM

SG Electronics 14918305 (ST FILE).jpg
“The upcoming Skills Framework will enable workers to make informed learning, training and career choices in the electronics sector,” said Mr Tay.
PHOTO: ST FILE

 

Singapore electronics manufacturing sector a bright spot for jobs, says NTUC leader
THE electronics manufacturing sector is a bright spot for jobs amid rapid technological development and greater consumer demand for devices and gadgets, said NTUC assistant secretary-general Patrick Tay in a Facebook post on Tuesday. 

Singapore, China ink MOU to help businesses resolve disputes under Belt and Road Initiative
THE Singapore International Mediation Centre (SIMC) and the Mediation Center of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade/China Chamber of International Commerce (CCPIT/CCOIC Mediation Center) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to support businesses and provide assistance to them to resolve disputes that may arise in cross-border commercial transactions under China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Keppel Land buys prime site in Jakarta's CBD to build luxury apartment tower
PROPERTY player Keppel Land has bought a prime site in Jakarta's central business district, on which it intends to build a luxury apartment tower.

Asia will be home to 60% of world's over 65s by 2030: Deloitte
ASIA will be home to 60 per cent of world's over 65s by 2030, generating a growth cluster of new business opportunities, said Deloitte's latest Voice of Asia report released on Tuesday.

KL-Singapore High Speed Rail project seeking ticketing, fare collection expertise
COMPANIES specialising in ticketing and fare collection (TFC) are invited to share the latest ticketing technology and developments for the purposes of developing a robust TFC approach for the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) project.

Cisco inks MOU with ST Electronics to provide cybersecurity services
CISCO has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited (ST Electronics) on a collaboration to provide managed detection and response security services (MDRSS) to the Singapore government agencies and enterprises, the company said on Tuesday.

Group of 6 firms to provide DDoS mitigation services to Singapore government agencies
A CONSORTIUM of six companies has been awarded the Singapore government bulk tender for the provision of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) mitigation services.

The STI Today

Singapore stocks finish weaker ahead of US FOMC meeting
THE Straits Times Index (STI) on Tuesday took its cue from movements in the Dow futures and the Hong Kong market, dropping 15.9 points to 3,225.95.

 

Government & Economy

China places great importance on ties with Singapore: Premier Li Keqiang

Eurozone current account surplus widens in July

ECB economics head creates new hub for policy makers' forecasts

New Zealand's fuel shortage hits more flights and petrol stations

KPMG, McKinsey feel the heat as graft scandal hits South Africa

Pound forecasters catch up with rally as BOE boosts bulls

Editor's Choice

marine19.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Companies & Markets

Taking stock three years after oil rout

icpixgene42343e_2x.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

August's NODX surge signals strong Q3 economic growth

BT_20170919_SECOE19_3091751.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Transport

Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
2 Property agents face prospect of tech takeover
3 Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium
4 Taking stock three years after oil rout
5 Braddell View jumping on en bloc bandwagon
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Electronics 14918305 (ST FILE).jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore electronics manufacturing sector a bright spot for jobs, says NTUC leader

Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore, China ink MOU to help businesses resolve disputes under Belt and Road Initiative

Sep 19, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel Land buys prime site in Jakarta's CBD to build luxury apartment tower

Sep 19, 2017
Technology

Cisco inks MOU with ST Electronics to provide cybersecurity services

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening