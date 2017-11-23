You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Nov 22, 2017 - 6:30 PM

The site may be redeveloped into a low-rise apartment development of up to five storeys, with a total gross floor area of about 139,929 sq ft including a 10 per cent bonus balcony area.
Kismis View launched for en bloc sale for S$102m
KISMIS View, a collective sale site along Lorong Kismis in the Upper Bukit Timah area, has just been launched for sale by tender by sole marketing agent, JLL.

COEs finish mixed in the second round of bidding in Nov 2017
CERTIFICATE of Entitlement (COE) prices finished mixed in the second round of bidding in November on Wednesday.

 

RE&S opens 60% above IPO price on debut day
SHARES of RE&S Holdings opened on Wednesday - its first day of trading on the Catalist board - at 35.5 Singapore cents, 61 per cent higher than its issue price of 22 cents.

MyRepublic snags S$70m investment to scale up products, expand regionally
PRIVATE equity firm Makara Capital is putting S$70 million into telecommunications operator MyRepublic, it announced on Wednesday. 

Neo Group in exclusive talks to buy Teochew fish ball noodle business
CATERING company Neo Group has entered into an exclusive negotiation agreement to acquire a chain of Teochew fish ball noodles foodstalls and its related food manufacturing business.

Sea's Q3 loss widens to US$132.7m, but revenue on rise
SEA Limited, the Singapore-based Internet company once known as Garena, said on Wednesday that net loss attributable to shareholders doubled to US$132.7 million for the third quarter ended Sept 30 from a year-ago loss of US$65.6 million.

 

25 trade associations and chambers come under one roof to help companies grow
MORE than 20 trade associations are set to collaborate more closely in the national push to grow companies and help them venture overseas, with the launch of the new Trade Association Hub in Jurong on Wednesday morning.

UOB's 2 new robot employees cut data processing time by over half
UNITED Overseas Bank (UOB) has welcomed its first "virtual employees", that will take over tasks its human employees have found repetitive and time-consuming, and thus allowing the latter to focus on more stimulating and challenging job roles.

Singapore shares close up 0.19% on Wednesday
THE benchmark Straits Times Index closed up a smidgen - by 6.64 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 3,430.02, on a turnover of 2.62 billion shares worth S$1.27 billion.

 

US jobless claims fall as record run persists

UK predicts worse growth and earmarks cash for hard Brexit

US core capital goods orders post biggest drop in a year

EU lifts Britain out of special budget supervision

25 trade associations and chambers come under one roof to help companies grow

Coeure expects ECB rate guidance to gain prominence as QE ends

