Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Fri, Nov 24, 2017 - 6:30 PM

Singapore factory.jpg
Singapore's factory production delivered another impressive performance for the month of October, shrugging off a steep decline in biomedical output.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore factory output in October powers ahead with 14.6% rise

Singapore's factory production delivered another impressive performance for the month of October, shrugging off a steep decline in biomedical output. The Economic Development Board on Friday reported that the overall manufacturing output grew 14.6 per cent in October, slightly missing economist estimates of 16 per cent.

Mindchamps shares jump 11% in Mainboard debut; CEO says will enter China by 2018

Shares of MindChamps Preschool made a firm debut on the Singapore Exchange's mainboard on Friday. The counter opened at S$0.84 and finished at the day's high of S$0.92, 10.84 per cent above its S$0.83 IPO price.

DBS overtakes Singtel as South-east Asia's most valuable company

Reaping the rewards of going big on tech, DBS Group Holdings Ltd has pushed past Singapore Telecommunications Ltd to become South-east Asia's biggest company by market capitalisation.

Noble Group risks equity wipeout as shares retreat yet again

Noble Group Ltd's stock sell-off deepened as the trader pressed on with an effort to restructure its debt burden amid concerns it will default and, separately, transferred a block of shares to employees who are leaving the company as it disposes of North American energy assets.

Singapore shoppers throng stores for Black Friday deals; Queue starts at Robinson's 11am the day before

The Loh family took to the hard concrete Orchard Road pavement for 20 hours with the aim of purchasing soft, new mattresses for their home. Mr Gilbert Loh, 54, a freelance coach, who was first in line outside Robinson's Heeren to shop for Black Friday, said his family had been queuing since 11am on Thursday.

High Court dismisses Ezion bondholder's originating summons

Ezion Holdings, which had asked creditors for support to push back debt deadlines, said Friday an originating summons taken out by a substantial bond holder has been dismissed by Singapore's High Court.

Top Glove enters exclusive talks to buy medical gloves business from Adventa

Top Glove Corp has entered into exclusive negotiations to buy the medical gloves business of Adventa Capital in a cash-and-shares deal.

The STI Today

Singapore shares close up 0.55% on Friday

The benchmark index was up by 18.98 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 3,442.15, with gainers outnumbering losers 243 to 172.

Government & Economy

Militants kill 184 in attack on mosque in Egypt's north Sinai: state media

Merkel to sit down with rival as German coalition edges closer

Productivity growth this year expected to be about 3%: Lim Swee Say

Taiwan Q3 economic growth highest in over two years

Japan politician with baby ejected from chamber; sparks debate

Singapore factory output in October powers ahead with 14.6% rise

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd231117_6.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Government & Economy

S'pore upgrades 2017 GDP forecast; moderation expected next year

BT_20171124_HAMMOND_3192219.jpg
Nov 24, 2017
Government & Economy

Hammond pumps £25b into UK economy to counter slowdown

Nov 24, 2017
Technology

Growth of digital sector value-add in Singapore outpaced overall economy from 2011-15

