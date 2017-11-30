You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
MAS flags risks from 'excessive exuberance' in property market
THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) sounded a note of caution on the property market on Thursday, saying that recent market developments such as the en-bloc rage and rising land prices could pose risks to the market's stability.
Singapore October bank lending up 1.4%: MAS
SINGAPORE'S total bank lending in October climbed 1.4 per cent from September, on the back of higher loans to financial institutions.
Singapore banks could lose 5% of operating income from disruption: MAS study
SINGAPORE banks that do not fend against fintech disruption could stand to lose more than 5 per cent of their operating income, a study by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) showed on Thursday.
Lower unemployment among PMETs, incomes rose at faster pace this year: MOM
SINGAPORE resident professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) found themselves in a better position in 2017, with lower unemployment and long-term unemployment rates than 2016.
Yio Chu Kang freehold site The Stradia up for en bloc sale with S$22m reserve price
A MIXED development site along Yio Chu Kang Road has been launched for tender on Nov 28 with a reserve price of around S$22 million.
GLP privatisation bid gets shareholders' nod
GLOBAL Logistic Properties' (GLP) shareholders have approved Nesta Investment Holdings' proposed privatisation bid, which will take place via a scheme of arrangement.
The STI Today
Singapore shares close 0.2% down on Thursday
SINGAPORE stocks finished 0.2 per cent lower on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 5.45 points to 3,433.54.