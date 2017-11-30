You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Thu, Nov 30, 2017 - 6:30 PM

“Banks should continue to maintain prudent underwriting standards and review their valuation practices to ensure that property appraisals remain realistic and substantiated,” the MAS said.
PHOTO: ST FILE

MAS flags risks from 'excessive exuberance' in property market
THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) sounded a note of caution on the property market on Thursday, saying that recent market developments such as the en-bloc rage and rising land prices could pose risks to the market's stability.

Singapore October bank lending up 1.4%: MAS
SINGAPORE'S total bank lending in October climbed 1.4 per cent from September, on the back of higher loans to financial institutions.

Singapore banks could lose 5% of operating income from disruption: MAS study
SINGAPORE banks that do not fend against fintech disruption could stand to lose more than 5 per cent of their operating income, a study by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) showed on Thursday.

Lower unemployment among PMETs, incomes rose at faster pace this year: MOM
SINGAPORE resident professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) found themselves in a better position in 2017, with lower unemployment and long-term unemployment rates than 2016.

Yio Chu Kang freehold site The Stradia up for en bloc sale with S$22m reserve price
A MIXED development site along Yio Chu Kang Road has been launched for tender on Nov 28 with a reserve price of around S$22 million.

GLP privatisation bid gets shareholders' nod
GLOBAL Logistic Properties' (GLP) shareholders have approved Nesta Investment Holdings' proposed privatisation bid, which will take place via a scheme of arrangement.

Singapore shares close 0.2% down on Thursday
SINGAPORE stocks finished 0.2 per cent lower on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 5.45 points to 3,433.54.

 

Australia to hold inquiry into finance sector after years of pressure

Small eurozone inflation rise matches ECB expectations of coming dip

BOE's Carney hints at scrapping banker bonus cap after Brexit

New committee to set doctors' fee benchmarks for greater transparency

UK consumer sentiment sinks to 16-month low, house prices weak

Malaysian panel urges criminal probe of Mahathir, Anwar over forex losses

Nov 30, 2017
SGX aims for T+2 next year; public views sought on several measures

Nov 30, 2017
Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, likely to go higher

Nov 30, 2017
HKEx poised to take plunge into dual-class shares

Nov 30, 2017
Nov 30, 2017
Lower unemployment among PMETs, incomes rose at faster pace this year: MOM

Nov 30, 2017
URA launches plum Holland Rd site on confirmed list

Nov 30, 2017
Singapore October bank lending up 1.4%: MAS

