“Banks should continue to maintain prudent underwriting standards and review their valuation practices to ensure that property appraisals remain realistic and substantiated,” the MAS said.

MAS flags risks from 'excessive exuberance' in property market

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) sounded a note of caution on the property market on Thursday, saying that recent market developments such as the en-bloc rage and rising land prices could pose risks to the market's stability.

Singapore October bank lending up 1.4%: MAS

SINGAPORE'S total bank lending in October climbed 1.4 per cent from September, on the back of higher loans to financial institutions.

Singapore banks could lose 5% of operating income from disruption: MAS study

SINGAPORE banks that do not fend against fintech disruption could stand to lose more than 5 per cent of their operating income, a study by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) showed on Thursday.

Lower unemployment among PMETs, incomes rose at faster pace this year: MOM

SINGAPORE resident professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) found themselves in a better position in 2017, with lower unemployment and long-term unemployment rates than 2016.

Yio Chu Kang freehold site The Stradia up for en bloc sale with S$22m reserve price

A MIXED development site along Yio Chu Kang Road has been launched for tender on Nov 28 with a reserve price of around S$22 million.

GLP privatisation bid gets shareholders' nod

GLOBAL Logistic Properties' (GLP) shareholders have approved Nesta Investment Holdings' proposed privatisation bid, which will take place via a scheme of arrangement.

Singapore shares close 0.2% down on Thursday

SINGAPORE stocks finished 0.2 per cent lower on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 5.45 points to 3,433.54.