You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Fri, Dec 01, 2017 - 6:30 PM

royalville 20676655 .jpg
Most of the bids for Royalville were well above the asking price of S$368 million, said Swee Shou Fern, senior director for investment advisory at Edmund Tie & Company.
FILE PHOTO

Allgreen snaps up two freehold sites in Bukit Timah in collective sales
ALLGREEN Properties has secured two freehold sites in the coveted Bukit Timah area in two separate collective sale tenders, acquiring Royalville for S$477.94 million and Crystal Tower for S$180.65 million.

Olam completes US$110m sale of California orchards to US farmland Reit
COMMODITIES supplier Olam International announced on Dec 1 it has completed the sale of its 5,100 acre (around 2,100 hectares) Edible Nuts orchards to Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) for US$110 million in cash.

Keppel unit, partner bag HK$31b contract for Hong Kong's first integrated waste management facility
KEPPEL Infrastructure Holdings Pte Ltd and China Harbour Engineering Company Limited have jointly secured a contract to design, build and operate an integrated waste management facility off the coast of Shek Kwu Chua, south of Lantau Island, Hong Kong.

Fragrance CEO's offer for New Wave lapses
REAL estate tycoon Koh Wee Meng's bid to take over New Wave Holdings has fallen through after the lapse of his voluntary conditional cash offer for all the shares in the electronic component supplier.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Singapore helps boost Japan's expertise in international commercial mediation
SINGAPORE's expertise in cross-border commercial dispute mediation will soon help boost Japan's own capabilities in the area, with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Singapore International Mediation Centre (SIMC) and the Japan Association of Arbitrators (JAA).

MAS proposes plan to strengthen the process of determining SGS, MAS bills' closing prices
THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has out out a consultation paper recommending a framework to strengthen the process of determining Singapore Government Securities (SGS) and MAS bills end-of-day prices.

The STI Today

Singapore shares close up 0.47% on Friday
A ROLLERCOASTER week in the market drew to a close on Friday with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) up for the day by 16 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 3,449.54.

 

Government & Economy

Bali volcano burns wedding dreams, threatens economy

Obama digs at Trump over climate change

Booming orders help UK factories to best month since 2013: PMI

"You're right: We're a threat," British Labour leader warns Morgan Stanley

MAS proposes plan to strengthen the process of determining SGS, MAS bills' closing prices

Singapore helps boost Japan's expertise in international commercial mediation

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-SaltGrill13.jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Real Estate

Another warning on property market puts developers on the defensive

BT_20171201_CHFEE1_3202326.jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Government & Economy

More clarity in doctors' fees by next year

BP_nosignboard_011217_6.jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Companies & Markets

No Signboard closes slightly higher on debut

Most Read

1 MAS flags risks from 'excessive exuberance' in property market
2 Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, likely to go higher
3 A 91% stock rally, and now a unit of Temasek is knocking
4 Another warning on property market puts developers on the defensive
5 Allgreen snaps up two freehold sites in Bukit Timah in collective sales
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

royalville 20676655 .jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Real Estate

Allgreen snaps up two freehold sites in Bukit Timah in collective sales

Dec 1, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel unit, partner bag HK$31b contract for Hong Kong's first integrated waste management facility

BP_Jet_011217_68.jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Transport

Australia's Jetstar cancels some Bali flights as volcanic ash threat revives

Dec 1, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fragrance CEO's offer for New Wave lapses

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening