Most of the bids for Royalville were well above the asking price of S$368 million, said Swee Shou Fern, senior director for investment advisory at Edmund Tie & Company.

Allgreen snaps up two freehold sites in Bukit Timah in collective sales

ALLGREEN Properties has secured two freehold sites in the coveted Bukit Timah area in two separate collective sale tenders, acquiring Royalville for S$477.94 million and Crystal Tower for S$180.65 million.

Olam completes US$110m sale of California orchards to US farmland Reit

COMMODITIES supplier Olam International announced on Dec 1 it has completed the sale of its 5,100 acre (around 2,100 hectares) Edible Nuts orchards to Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) for US$110 million in cash.

Keppel unit, partner bag HK$31b contract for Hong Kong's first integrated waste management facility

KEPPEL Infrastructure Holdings Pte Ltd and China Harbour Engineering Company Limited have jointly secured a contract to design, build and operate an integrated waste management facility off the coast of Shek Kwu Chua, south of Lantau Island, Hong Kong.

Fragrance CEO's offer for New Wave lapses

REAL estate tycoon Koh Wee Meng's bid to take over New Wave Holdings has fallen through after the lapse of his voluntary conditional cash offer for all the shares in the electronic component supplier.

Singapore helps boost Japan's expertise in international commercial mediation

SINGAPORE's expertise in cross-border commercial dispute mediation will soon help boost Japan's own capabilities in the area, with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Singapore International Mediation Centre (SIMC) and the Japan Association of Arbitrators (JAA).

MAS proposes plan to strengthen the process of determining SGS, MAS bills' closing prices

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has out out a consultation paper recommending a framework to strengthen the process of determining Singapore Government Securities (SGS) and MAS bills end-of-day prices.

Singapore shares close up 0.47% on Friday

A ROLLERCOASTER week in the market drew to a close on Friday with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) up for the day by 16 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 3,449.54.