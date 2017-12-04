You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Dec 04, 2017 - 6:30 PM

The proposals include changes in methodology for calculating Sibor and scrapping the little-used 12-month Sibor rate.
Proposals to enhance Sibor announced by ABS, Singapore forex committee
PROPOSALS to anchor Sibor more closely to market moves and enhance its robustness and integrity were jointly released on Monday by the ABS Benchmarks Administration Co Pte Ltd (ABS Co) and the Singapore Foreign Exchange Market Committee (SFEMC).

Singapore CFOs see data security, privacy as top challenges in corporate reporting: EY poll
MANAGING data security and privacy are the top challenges chief financial officers (CFOs) in Singapore say they face in corporate reporting, as developments in data handling stir uncertainty among global and Singapore CFOs alike.

Electric car-sharing plan starts on Dec 12, with 80 vehicles
AFTER years in the planning and a number of delays, the first fleet of electric cars for a public car-sharing scheme will go on the road on Dec 12.

Singtel and Mobike to collaborate in areas such as mobile payments, data analytics
USERS of bike-sharing firm Mobike will be able to pay for their trips through their monthly Singtel bills, under a collaboration between the two firms.

70-year-old woman behind Keppel Club membership scam pleads guilty
A 70-year-old woman accused of being the mastermind behind a S$37.5 million scam that duped people into paying for fake memberships at Keppel Club, pleaded guilty in court on Monday.

'Rampant' Singapore piracy prompts Hollywood lobby for crackdown
Singapore, which prides itself on being a haven for law and order, is being called a haven for pirating copyrighted programming by entertainment titans such as Walt Disney, HBO, the National Basketball Association and the English Premier League.


STI falls 11 points on Monday as investors wary about US election meddling probe
THE local Straits Times Index (STI) ended Monday's session on a weaker note, dropping 11.07 points or 0.32 per cent to 3,438.47.

 

Britain reaches deal on Irish border: reports

Singapore manufacturing expands for 15th straight month in November

China says 2018 growth target to reflect new changes in economy

Housebuilding spurs modest rebound in UK construction

Japan consumer confidence at 4-year high on stocks, job market

