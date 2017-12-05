You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Tue, Dec 05, 2017 - 6:30 PM

photo6138758385391216647_0.jpg
Good governance and leadership in both the private and public sectors will be key to helping Singapore navigate an increasingly complex and unpredictable future, said Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Good governance and leadership 'critical ingredient' for Singapore to navigate future challenges: Heng Swee Keat
GOOD governance and leadership in both the private and public sectors will be key to helping Singapore navigate an increasingly complex and unpredictable future, said Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat.

Ossia International, BH Global put on SGX watch-list
OSSIA International Limited announced on Tuesday that it will be placed on the Singapore Exchange's (SGX) watch-list from Dec 5.

GuocoLand subsidiary enters into JV with GuocoLand Assets to take part in land tender
GUOCOLAND Limited's wholly-owned subsidiary, GuocoLand (Singapore) Pte Ltd, entered into a joint venture and shareholders' agreement with GuocoLand Assets Pte Ltd (GAPL).

SIA, SilkAir to codeshare on budget subsidiary Scoot
SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) and SilkAir will codeshare on Scoot-operated flights between Singapore and over 30 destinations within the SIA group.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role
TEMASEK Holdings unit Pavilion Energy's current chief executive Seah Moon Ming is stepping down, in order to focus more on his role as chairman of SMRT Corp.

Q & M Dental sells medical aesthetic and laser unit for S$242,000
DENTAL clinic operator Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Ltd on Monday said that its subsidiary Q & M Medical Group Singapore (QMGS) has entered into an agreement with Dr Felix Li Jingxiang on Nov 28, 2017, to dispose all of its shares in Q & M Medical Aesthetic & Laser Centre (QMAL) for a total consideration of S$242,000.

The STI Today

Singapore shares close flat; STI down 0.4 points
SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed flat on Tuesday, with the STI losing 0.41 points to finish at 3,438.06.

 

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

Qatar says 2018 budget will focus on resisting economic boycott

ECB QE data offers further incentive to snap-up Italian bonds

Talent acquisition the biggest hurdle for Asian tech companies: survey

Singapore, China deepen bilateral economic ties at IPC meeting in Beijing

Two Airbnb hosts in Singapore charged over illegal home-sharing in first case under new laws

China's President Xi Jinping named ST's Asian of the Year

Editor's Choice

Dec 5, 2017
Banking & Finance

Plans for more transparent Sibor seen benefiting borrowers

BT_20171205_JWMAERSK5_3206584.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Transport

Maersk cements lead in container shipping

BT_20171205_KRSHOPS5BOX_3206684.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Real Estate

Rare prime-area shophouse portfolio for sale

Most Read

1 Police reports filed against fintech company
2 Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik
3 Sembmarine stands to offload West Rigel rig in US$500m resale deal
4 Winklevoss twins become world's first bitcoin billionaires
5 70-year-old woman behind Keppel Club membership scam pleads guilty
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

photo6138758385391216647_0.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Good governance and leadership 'critical ingredient' for Singapore to navigate future challenges: Heng Swee Keat

pavilion.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role

Dec 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Reserves help Singapore weather crises, keep economy stable: Heng Swee Keat

Dec 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

SIA, SilkAir to codeshare on budget subsidiary Scoot

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening