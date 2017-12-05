Good governance and leadership in both the private and public sectors will be key to helping Singapore navigate an increasingly complex and unpredictable future, said Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat.

Good governance and leadership 'critical ingredient' for Singapore to navigate future challenges: Heng Swee Keat

GOOD governance and leadership in both the private and public sectors will be key to helping Singapore navigate an increasingly complex and unpredictable future, said Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat.

Ossia International, BH Global put on SGX watch-list

OSSIA International Limited announced on Tuesday that it will be placed on the Singapore Exchange's (SGX) watch-list from Dec 5.

GuocoLand subsidiary enters into JV with GuocoLand Assets to take part in land tender

GUOCOLAND Limited's wholly-owned subsidiary, GuocoLand (Singapore) Pte Ltd, entered into a joint venture and shareholders' agreement with GuocoLand Assets Pte Ltd (GAPL).

SIA, SilkAir to codeshare on budget subsidiary Scoot

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) and SilkAir will codeshare on Scoot-operated flights between Singapore and over 30 destinations within the SIA group.

Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role

TEMASEK Holdings unit Pavilion Energy's current chief executive Seah Moon Ming is stepping down, in order to focus more on his role as chairman of SMRT Corp.

Q & M Dental sells medical aesthetic and laser unit for S$242,000

DENTAL clinic operator Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Ltd on Monday said that its subsidiary Q & M Medical Group Singapore (QMGS) has entered into an agreement with Dr Felix Li Jingxiang on Nov 28, 2017, to dispose all of its shares in Q & M Medical Aesthetic & Laser Centre (QMAL) for a total consideration of S$242,000.

The STI Today

Singapore shares close flat; STI down 0.4 points

SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed flat on Tuesday, with the STI losing 0.41 points to finish at 3,438.06.