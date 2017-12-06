You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Dec 06, 2017 - 6:30 PM

Spring Court restaurant owner pays S$52.9m for Jervois Green
JERVOIS Green, a four-storey freehold development at 100A Jervois Road, has been sold for S$52.9 million to investors led by Mike Ho, third-generation owner of Spring Court, one of Singapore's oldest Chinese restaurants.

Brookvale Park in Sunset Way up for en-bloc sale
BROOKVALE Park, located along Sunset Way in Clementi, has been launched for sale by tender for a minimum price of S$530 million.

COEs finish mostly lower in the first round of bidding in Dec
Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices finished mostly lower in the first round of bidding in December on Wednesday (Dec 6).

Dennis Wee Realty hit with S$66,000 fine, 12-month ban for not warning of risks in overseas property purchases
DENNIS Wee Realty (DWR) has been fined a record S$66,000 by the Council for Estate Agencies' (CEA) disciplinary committee for not highlighting to investors the risks involved in buying overseas properties.

Amazon to launch Prime membership for Singapore, ends free shipping for non-members
AMERICAN e-commerce giant Amazon is launching its Prime membership programme for Singapore this week, ending a four year period of free shipping to the Republic.

Singapore will reach critical demographic crossroad in 2018, says UOB economist
Next year marks an ominous turning point for Singapore's graying population, according to research by Francis Tan, an economist at United Overseas Bank.

PwC proposes government raise threshold for personal income tax to S$40,000 in its Budget 2018 wishlist
PROFESSIONAL services firm PwC is asking the government to help the middle class in Singapore by raising the income threshold for personal income tax to S$40,000 from S$20,000 currently, in its wishlist for next year's budget.

Singapore shares close 1.2% lower
SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse saw red, with the key Straits Times Index losing 40.85 points or 1.2 per cent to finish at 3,397.21 on Wednesday.

 

Trudeau defends progressive trade agenda as China talks sputter

Jokowi says his reforms are a success with growth above 5%

Japan's free education plan moves closer to cabinet approval

Bank Indonesia sees no need for policy move if CPI in target

South Korea's Moon to visit China next week

PwC proposes government raise threshold for personal income tax to S$40,000 in its Budget 2018 wishlist

