Public consultation soon to regulate short-term home rentals
THE Singapore government said on Friday it plans to seek public feedback soon on a regulatory framework for allowing short-term letting of apartments.
ComfortDelGro to acquire 51% stake in Uber's car rental subsidiary Lion City Rentals
COMFORTDELGRO will acquire a 51% stake in Uber's car rental subsidiary Lion City Rentals, which has a fleet of 14,000 vehicles.
Noble to sell US-based ethanol producer to new buyer Mercuria unit for higher price
TROUBLED commodity trader Noble Group has found a new buyer in Mercuria Investments US, Inc to dispose of its US-based ethanol producer for a base consideration of US$15.5 million - US$3 million higher than its previous offer from Zeeland Farm Services.
Swissco creditors to meet on Jan 30 over scheme of arrangement
THE judicial managers of Swissco Holdings said on Friday that the court meeting of the creditors will be held on Jan 30, 2018 to consider the Scheme of Arrangement proposed to the creditors.
iFAST unit offering US-listed securities dealing services
THE Singapore subsidiary of mainboard-listed iFAST Corporation Ltd is offering US-listed securities dealing services to investors, including stocks and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).
KL-Singapore high-speed rail service to have a train every 30 minutes
THE Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed express rail service from Bandar Malaysia to Jurong East in the republic will run every 30 minutes, said MyHSR Corp project delivery director Mark Loader.
The STI Today
Singapore shares close 1% higher
SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse snapped a four-day losing streak with the key Straits Times Index climbing 36.5 points or 1.1 per cent to finish at 3,424.64 on Friday.
