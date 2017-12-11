The central cluster of buildings around the courtyard, including the playground, will be retained and repurposed for civic and community uses.

Dakota Crescent to get new flats, retain public housing role: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE housing authorities will redevelop the Dakota Crescent estate for public housing, while keeping buildings such as an iconic "Dove" playground for civic and community uses, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said in a Facebook post.

Restrictions on car servicing, repairs and parts to be lifted: Competition watchdog

Come next year, drivers will be able to fix their cars at a workshop of their choice and not worry too much about losing their warranty, the Competition Commission of Singapore (CCS) said in a statement on Monday.

Biofourmis raises US$5m in Series A funding from NSI Ventures, Aviva Ventures

SINGAPORE-BASED digital healthtech firm Biofourmis has raised US$5 million in a Series A round of funding from venture capital firm NSI Ventures and Aviva Ventures, the corporate venture arm of insurer Aviva.

SC Global makes maiden acquisition in Tokyo's Ginza

UPMARKET Singapore-based property group SC Global Developments has acquired a 12-storey prime commercial development in Tokyo's Ginza district.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

SingHaiyi takes stake in Cromwell Property Group

MAINBOARD-LISTED real estate group SingHaiyi has, in conjunction with Haiyi Holdings, subscribed for about 175.1 million units of stapled securities, or a 9.9 per cent stake, in Australia-listed Cromwell Property Group for A$169.6 million (S$172.4 million).

Keppel O&M bags S$130m contracts

KEPPEL Offshore & Marine's two wholly-owned subsidiaries have won contracts worth a combined value of about S$130 million from two repeat customers.

Saving for retirement the top financial goal for those in Asia: survey

ACCORDING to the survey, 50 per cent chose saving for future retirement as the highest-ranked goal, with travelling with family (47 per cent) close behind.

Corporate Earnings



The STI Today

Singapore shares close 1% higher on Monday

SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed higher with the key Straits Times Index climbing 35.8 points or 1.05 per cent to finish at 3,460.45 on Monday.