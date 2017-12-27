You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Wed, Dec 27, 2017 - 6:30 PM

tuas.jpg
The Tuas Power station in Tuas South. Three of the six confirmed sites are located in Tuas South.
ST file

Government trims industrial land supply in first half of 2018 to 12.56 ha
THE government on Wednesday said that it is launching six sites in the Confirmed List and seven sites in the Reserve List, with a total site area of 12.56 hectares (ha) for the first half of 2018.

SMEs expect strong start to 2018
SMALL and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore are increasingly optimistic about future business prospects, as more anticipate improvements in the wider economy to filter through to them in the coming year.

Investment firm k1 Ventures' unit under members' voluntary liquidation
INVESTMENT holding company k1 Ventures on Wednesday said that its wholly owned subsidiary, FSHCO Holdings Pte Ltd, will be placed under members' voluntary liquidation. 

Oxley unit subscribes to stake in Australia firm
INTERNATIONAL property developer Oxley Holdings' subsidiary has taken a 25.5 per cent stake in an Australian firm.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

China Sports: Factory's operations still unclear
INDEPENDENT directors of China Sports International on Wednesday said they are unable to comment on whether its factory is operating normally as they have yet to receive updates from the company's chief executive Lin Shaoxiong.

Financial penalty of S$150,000 imposed on NetLink Trust for failure to meet standards
THE financial penalty was split into S$100,000 for non-compliance to residential standards, and S$50,000 for non-compliance to non-residential standards.

 

Singapore competition panel seeking views on SIA, CAE International joint venture
SINGAPORE'S competition watchdog is seeking feedback between Dec 27 and Jan 10, 2018 on the proposed joint venture between CAE International Holdings and Singapore Airlines (SIA) to set up, develop and operate a commercial flight training centre in Singapore.

The STI Today

Singapore shares close 0.4 per cent up on Wednesday
SINGAPORE stocks ended 0.4 per cent higher on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 13.51 points to 3,391.67.

 

Government & Economy

India to borrow extra 500 billion rupees as revenues slow

Abu Dhabi's IPIC says Malaysian fund 1MDB has paid settlement amount in full

Record exports help lift Vietnam's 2017 GDP growth to 6.81%

Support slides for Merkel serving full term as coalition talks beckon

SMEs expect strong start to 2018

China says part of Hong Kong rail station to be subject to mainland laws

2017-07-17T044630Z_1793432446_RC17A1DC0E70_RTRMADP_3_KEPPEL-CORP-RESULTS.JPG
Dec 27, 2017
Keppel, SembMarine shares hit by fines slapped on Keppel unit

2017-06-07T053938Z_912704357_RC166F19CE30_RTRMADP_3_ASIA-RENEWABLES.JPG
Dec 27, 2017
November factory output up 5.3% despite drag from biomedicals

BT_20171227_CHFIRST27_3236545.jpg
Dec 27, 2017
First Sponsor expands in Europe with S$89m buy

