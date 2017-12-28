The freehold, multi-tenanted building known as Main Airport Center will be CapitaLand's first office building in Germany, and has an agreed value of 245 million euros.

CapitaLand, Lum Chang acquire Frankfurt office building for 234.3m euros in cash

A JOINT venture between CapitaLand and Lum Chang Holdings has acquired a Frankfurt, Germany office building for 234.3 million euros (S$375.1 million) in cash.

Hillview Rise, Sengkang Central private housing sites up for tender

TOGETHER, the two sites can potentially yield about 1,235 residential units, the URA said, adding that the 37,300 square metre Sengkang land parcel is zoned for commercial and residential purposes while the 14,300 square metre Hillview Rise site is only for residential use.

Noble Group raises stake in Mongolian railways firm in exchange for debt repayment

NOBLE Group has bought an additional 10 per cent stake in Northern Mongolian Railways Limited (NMRL), a subsidiary of Australia-listed Aspire Mining Limited for US$1.4 million.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents

A former lawyer at Keppel Corp Ltd's oil rig building business secretly pleaded guilty and cooperated with US authorities before the Singapore-based company agreed to pay US$422 million to settle charges it bribed Brazilian officials, according to court documents.

Crowdfunding platform FundTier gets MAS licence; eyes SMEs and investors

LOCAL startup FundTier Pte Ltd is the latest crowdfunding platform to obtain a Capital Market Services (CMS) licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the company said in a media release on Thursday.

LHN raises HK$79.8 m in gross funds from Hong Kong share offering

SINGAPORE-LISTED LHN on Thursday said its offering of 42 million new shares at HK$1.90 each in its dual-listing in Hong Kong has raised HK$79.8 million (S$13.7 million) in gross proceeds.

Malaysian bedroom furniture maker plans Catalist IPO

MALAYSIAN bedroom furniture exporter LY Corp is planning an initial public offering (IPO) on the Catalist board, which will be done through a placement of new shares and vendor shares.

Corporate Earnings

The STI Today

Singapore shares close 0.2 per cent up on Thursday

SINGAPORE stocks finished 0.2 per cent higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index rising 7.43 points to 3,399.10.