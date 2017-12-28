Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
CapitaLand, Lum Chang acquire Frankfurt office building for 234.3m euros in cash
A JOINT venture between CapitaLand and Lum Chang Holdings has acquired a Frankfurt, Germany office building for 234.3 million euros (S$375.1 million) in cash.
Hillview Rise, Sengkang Central private housing sites up for tender
TOGETHER, the two sites can potentially yield about 1,235 residential units, the URA said, adding that the 37,300 square metre Sengkang land parcel is zoned for commercial and residential purposes while the 14,300 square metre Hillview Rise site is only for residential use.
Noble Group raises stake in Mongolian railways firm in exchange for debt repayment
NOBLE Group has bought an additional 10 per cent stake in Northern Mongolian Railways Limited (NMRL), a subsidiary of Australia-listed Aspire Mining Limited for US$1.4 million.
Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents
A former lawyer at Keppel Corp Ltd's oil rig building business secretly pleaded guilty and cooperated with US authorities before the Singapore-based company agreed to pay US$422 million to settle charges it bribed Brazilian officials, according to court documents.
Crowdfunding platform FundTier gets MAS licence; eyes SMEs and investors
LOCAL startup FundTier Pte Ltd is the latest crowdfunding platform to obtain a Capital Market Services (CMS) licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the company said in a media release on Thursday.
LHN raises HK$79.8 m in gross funds from Hong Kong share offering
SINGAPORE-LISTED LHN on Thursday said its offering of 42 million new shares at HK$1.90 each in its dual-listing in Hong Kong has raised HK$79.8 million (S$13.7 million) in gross proceeds.
Malaysian bedroom furniture maker plans Catalist IPO
MALAYSIAN bedroom furniture exporter LY Corp is planning an initial public offering (IPO) on the Catalist board, which will be done through a placement of new shares and vendor shares.
Corporate Earnings
The STI Today
Singapore shares close 0.2 per cent up on Thursday
SINGAPORE stocks finished 0.2 per cent higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index rising 7.43 points to 3,399.10.
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo