You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Thu, Dec 28, 2017 - 6:30 PM

Main Airport Center - Facade.jpg
The freehold, multi-tenanted building known as Main Airport Center will be CapitaLand's first office building in Germany, and has an agreed value of 245 million euros.
PHOTO: CAPITALAND

CapitaLand, Lum Chang acquire Frankfurt office building for 234.3m euros in cash
A JOINT venture between CapitaLand and Lum Chang Holdings has acquired a Frankfurt, Germany office building for 234.3 million euros (S$375.1 million) in cash. 

Hillview Rise, Sengkang Central private housing sites up for tender
TOGETHER, the two sites can potentially yield about 1,235 residential units, the URA said, adding that the 37,300 square metre Sengkang land parcel is zoned for commercial and residential purposes while the 14,300 square metre Hillview Rise site is only for residential use.

 

Noble Group raises stake in Mongolian railways firm in exchange for debt repayment
NOBLE Group has bought an additional 10 per cent stake in Northern Mongolian Railways Limited (NMRL), a subsidiary of Australia-listed Aspire Mining Limited for US$1.4 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents
A former lawyer at Keppel Corp Ltd's oil rig building business secretly pleaded guilty and cooperated with US authorities before the Singapore-based company agreed to pay US$422 million to settle charges it bribed Brazilian officials, according to court documents.

Crowdfunding platform FundTier gets MAS licence; eyes SMEs and investors
LOCAL startup FundTier Pte Ltd is the latest crowdfunding platform to obtain a Capital Market Services (CMS) licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the company said in a media release on Thursday.

LHN raises HK$79.8 m in gross funds from Hong Kong share offering
SINGAPORE-LISTED LHN on Thursday said its offering of 42 million new shares at HK$1.90 each in its dual-listing in Hong Kong has raised HK$79.8 million (S$13.7 million) in gross proceeds.

Malaysian bedroom furniture maker plans Catalist IPO
MALAYSIAN bedroom furniture exporter LY Corp is planning an initial public offering (IPO) on the Catalist board, which will be done through a placement of new shares and vendor shares.

Corporate Earnings

The STI Today

Singapore shares close 0.2 per cent up on Thursday
SINGAPORE stocks finished 0.2 per cent higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index rising 7.43 points to 3,399.10.

 

 

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

China to 'standardise' market access for foreign lenders

South Korea's Moon says 'comfort women' deal with Japan seriously flawed

US, South Korea to hold trade talks next week

US inflation mystery makes economists look bad in 2017

US Secretary of State defends foreign policy record at year's end

Bali declares 'garbage emergency' amid sea of waste

Editor's Choice

sgsklylineA0J7259.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
SME

SMEs see brighter skies in the new year

sg.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
Real Estate

Govt trims industrial land supply after market responds to previous spike

Dec 28, 2017
Real Estate

Oxley unit takes stake in Australian developer

Most Read

1 Bitcoin extends selloff as investors pare bets in holiday season
2 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Sembcorp Marine, Q&M Dental
3 Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents
4 Bitcoin price resumes slide after biggest rally in two weeks
5 SembMarine sells West Rigel rig for US$500m, but takes S$24m loss
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2017-07-17T044630Z_1793432446_RC17A1DC0E70_RTRMADP_3_KEPPEL-CORP-RESULTS.JPG
Dec 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents

Dec 28, 2017
Real Estate

Hillview Rise, Sengkang Central private housing sites up for tender

Main Airport Center - Facade.jpg
Dec 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand, Lum Chang acquire Frankfurt office building for 234.3m euros in cash

Dec 28, 2017
Banking & Finance

Crowdfunding platform FundTier gets MAS licence; eyes SMEs and investors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening