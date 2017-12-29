You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Fri, Dec 29, 2017

Bank lending in Singapore rose 0.6 per cent in November from the previous month, preliminary data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore on Friday showed.
Singapore bank lending up 0.6% in November: MAS
LOANS through the domestic banking unit - which captures lending in all currencies but mainly reflects Singapore-dollar lending - stood at S$654 billion in November, up from S$650 billion in October. 

Hyflux to distribute shares in consumer business ahead of possible listing
THE water treatment company is planning to distribute 70 per cent of the shares in Hyfluxshop Holdings to Hyflux's existing shareholders on the basis of one Hyfluxshop share for every 10 Hyflux shares held. 

Singapore braces for taxes, central bank tightening, trade talks
THE city state's economy will probably expand 2.8 per cent next year compared with an estimated 3.3 per cent this year, while inflation is forecast to pick up slowly, according to the median estimates in a Bloomberg survey.

C&G Env agrees to reverse takeover by India's Sainik-Aryan Group
MAINBOARD-LISTED C&G Environmental Protection Holdings has entered into a S$400 million proposed deal with Param Mitra Coal Resources Pte Ltd, which would result in a reverse takeover of the former by India's Sainik-Aryan Group, a coal energy company.

New NUS, NTU presidents among 3 new board members for A*Star in 2018
PROFESSOR Tan Eng Chye, the National University of Singapore's incoming president and Professor Subra Suresh, his counterpart at Nanyang Technological University, will join A*Star's board on Jan 1, the same date of their university appointments, the Ministry of Trade and Industry announced on Friday.


Singapore's STI ends 2017 at 3,402.92 points, up 18% for the year
SINGAPORE stocks ended 0.1 per cent higher on Friday, with the Straits Times Index rising 3.82 points to 3,402.92 points.

 

Taiwan president warns China against military aggression

Woman who swallowed over 1kg of cocaine held at Phuket airport

China says it created a France-sized pile of new jobs since 2012

China temporarily waives taxes to get foreign firms to stay

Electricity tariffs to increase by 6.3% in first quarter of 2018

Trump's tax overhaul may 'punish' foreign banks with US units

Dec 29, 2017
Keppel acts against employees involved in unit's Brazil bribery case

Dec 29, 2017
Datapulse co-founder seeks to replace new board directors

Dec 29, 2017
The Wilshire launches en bloc sale; guide price at S$1,525 psf ppr

