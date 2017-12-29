Bank lending in Singapore rose 0.6 per cent in November from the previous month, preliminary data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore on Friday showed.

LOANS through the domestic banking unit - which captures lending in all currencies but mainly reflects Singapore-dollar lending - stood at S$654 billion in November, up from S$650 billion in October.

Hyflux to distribute shares in consumer business ahead of possible listing

THE water treatment company is planning to distribute 70 per cent of the shares in Hyfluxshop Holdings to Hyflux's existing shareholders on the basis of one Hyfluxshop share for every 10 Hyflux shares held.

Singapore braces for taxes, central bank tightening, trade talks

THE city state's economy will probably expand 2.8 per cent next year compared with an estimated 3.3 per cent this year, while inflation is forecast to pick up slowly, according to the median estimates in a Bloomberg survey.

C&G Env agrees to reverse takeover by India's Sainik-Aryan Group

MAINBOARD-LISTED C&G Environmental Protection Holdings has entered into a S$400 million proposed deal with Param Mitra Coal Resources Pte Ltd, which would result in a reverse takeover of the former by India's Sainik-Aryan Group, a coal energy company.

New NUS, NTU presidents among 3 new board members for A*Star in 2018

PROFESSOR Tan Eng Chye, the National University of Singapore's incoming president and Professor Subra Suresh, his counterpart at Nanyang Technological University, will join A*Star's board on Jan 1, the same date of their university appointments, the Ministry of Trade and Industry announced on Friday.



Singapore's STI ends 2017 at 3,402.92 points, up 18% for the year

SINGAPORE stocks ended 0.1 per cent higher on Friday, with the Straits Times Index rising 3.82 points to 3,402.92 points.