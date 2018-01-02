The Singapore economy expanded 3.1 per cent in the last three months of 2017, lifted once again by robust manufacturing growth.

THE Singapore economy expanded 3.1 per cent in the last three months of 2017, lifted once again by robust manufacturing growth.

Noble sets final price for sale of American ethanol unit at US$18.1m

NOBLE Group on Tuesday announced the completion of the disposal of its US-based ethanol producer, Noble Americas South Bend Ethanol (Nasbe) to Mercuria Investments for a final consideration of US$18.1 million.

Private home prices stage first full-year growth since 2013: URA flash estimates

THE Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) widely watched private residential property price index rose 0.7 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2017 over the preceding quarter, based on a flash estimate released by the authority on Tuesday morning.

Manulife US Reit, Keppel-KBS US Reit announce changes in response to new US tax rules

ONE of the effects of the US Tax Act is that it impacts the deductibility of certain interest expense for taxable years beginning after Dec 31, 2017.

Weiye Holdings to inject over 122m yuan in property tie-up

WEIYE Holdings has entered into an agreement through a wholly-owned subsidiary to pick up 40 per cent in equity in a property developer, Huzhou Ganghong Zhiye Co, Ltd, (HGZY) for eight million yuan (S$1.64 million).

880,000 HDB households to receive utilities rebate this month

EACH household will receive a Utilities-Save (U-Save) rebate of up to S$95, or up to S$380 annually, depending on their HDB flat type.



Singapore shares close 0.8% up on Tuesday

SINGAPORE stocks finished 0.8 per cent higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 27.38 points to 3,430.30.