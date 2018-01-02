You are here

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Jan 02, 2018

The Singapore economy expanded 3.1 per cent in the last three months of 2017, lifted once again by robust manufacturing growth.
Singapore economy beats forecasts to expand 3.1% in Q4
THE Singapore economy expanded 3.1 per cent in the last three months of 2017, lifted once again by robust manufacturing growth.

Noble sets final price for sale of American ethanol unit at US$18.1m
NOBLE Group on Tuesday announced the completion of the disposal of its US-based ethanol producer, Noble Americas South Bend Ethanol (Nasbe) to Mercuria Investments for a final consideration of US$18.1 million. 

Private home prices stage first full-year growth since 2013: URA flash estimates
THE Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) widely watched private residential property price index rose 0.7 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2017 over the preceding quarter, based on a flash estimate released by the authority on Tuesday morning.

Manulife US Reit, Keppel-KBS US Reit announce changes in response to new US tax rules
ONE of the effects of the US Tax Act is that it impacts the deductibility of certain interest expense for taxable years beginning after Dec 31, 2017.

Weiye Holdings to inject over 122m yuan in property tie-up
WEIYE Holdings has entered into an agreement through a wholly-owned subsidiary to pick up 40 per cent in equity in a property developer, Huzhou Ganghong Zhiye Co, Ltd, (HGZY) for eight million yuan (S$1.64 million).

880,000 HDB households to receive utilities rebate this month
EACH household will receive a Utilities-Save (U-Save) rebate of up to S$95, or up to S$380 annually, depending on their HDB flat type.


Singapore shares close 0.8% up on Tuesday
SINGAPORE stocks finished 0.8 per cent higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 27.38 points to 3,430.30.

 

Deep freeze keeps grip on eastern US, expected to ease from Wed

EU can't 'cherry pick' post-Brexit trade deal, UK's Davis says

Spain manufacturing sector posts more solid growth in December

Britain wants financial services included in EU trade deal: Brexit minister

Quarter of land will be drier under 2 C warming: study

Asian factories end robust 2017 on mixed note; central banks seen hiking slowly

Jan 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore economy beats forecasts to expand 3.1% in Q4

Jan 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble sets final price for sale of American ethanol unit at US$18.1m

condo 19473194 .jpg
Jan 2, 2018
Real Estate

Private home prices stage first full-year growth since 2013: URA flash estimates

Jan 2, 2018
Government & Economy

880,000 HDB households to receive utilities rebate this month

