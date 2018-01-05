The buyers of CapitaLand's 20 retail malls are China Vanke, Vanke's subsidiary SCPG Commercial Property, and Triwater, an affiliate of a fund, according to disclosures made by Vanke on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday.

China Vanke, Vanke's unit SCPG, Triwater unveiled as buyers of CapitaLand's malls

THE buyers of CapitaLand's 20 retail malls are China Vanke, Vanke's subsidiary SCPG Commercial Property, and Triwater, an affiliate of a fund, according to disclosures made by Vanke on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday.

Singapore share buyback value falls to S$425m in 2017 on the back of stronger market price gains

SOME S$425 million of shares was repurchased by 82 stocks in 2017, compared with the shares worth S$826 million bought back in 2016 by more than 100 Singapore-listed companies.

Nordic Group to buy Tuas property for S$6.2m

PRECISION engineering and systems integration solutions provider, Nordic Group, has signed an option to purchase an industrial property in Tuas at a consideration of S$6.2 million from Microdyn-Nadir Singapore Pte Ltd.

Broker's take: Jefferies upgrades CDL to 'buy' on property market upswing

ANALYSTS from Jefferies have upgraded City Developments Limited (CDL) to a "buy" rating, raising its price target to S$14.8, on the back of an upswing in the property market and the growth of CDL's land bank.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Vallianz Holdings defers distribution for US$22.5m perpetual securities

OFFSHORE support vessel owner and operator Vallianz Holdings is postponing a perpetual securities distribution originally due on Friday.

MOH seeking public feedback on new Healthcare Services Bill

THE Ministry of Health (MOH) is inviting public feedback on the draft Healthcare Services Bill from Jan 5 to Feb 15, with the Bill aimed at safeguarding patient safety and well-being in an evolving healthcare environment, the MOH said.



The STI Today

Singapore shares close 0.3% down on Friday

SINGAPORE stocks ended 0.3 per cent lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index losing 11.71 points to 3,489.45.