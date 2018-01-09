Singapore tech firms to pilot new innovations in India following bilateral MOU

SINGAPORE tech companies can now pilot new innovations in India and learn best practices from Indian tech companies - following a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between International Enterprise (IE) Singapore and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Monday.

Noble Group puts final amount from sale of US gas and power unit at US$168m

COMMODITY trader Noble Group on Monday said the final amount paid by Mercuria Energy America Inc for its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Noble Americas Gas & Power Corp (NAGP), stands at US$168 million, higher than the US$102 million announced earlier.

Brokers' take: CapitaLand's mall divestment in China gets thumbs up from DBS, RHB, CIMB

STOCK watchers were happy campers on the news last week that CapitaLand is dropping 20 shopping centres from its retail asset portfolio in China.

Stratech: Delays in securing fresh funds resulted in missing AGM deadline

THE Stratech Group Ltd's annual general meeting (AGM) is overdue because of "inadvertent delays" in securing fresh funds, the company said late on Sunday night, in response to queries from the Singapore Exchange.

Medical law and ethics lawyer Kuah Boon Theng appointed senior counsel

MEDICAL law and ethics lawyer Kuah Boon Theng was appointed senior counsel on Monday, in an announcement made by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon at the Opening of Legal Year 2018.

Singapore firms must uphold integrity: Indranee

SINGAPORE companies operating overseas must uphold their own standards of integrity, Senior Minister of State for Finance and Law Indranee Rajah said in Parliament on Monday.

Corporate Earnings



The STI Today

Singapore shares close 0.7% higher

SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed higher with the key Straits Times Index gaining 22.7 points or 0.7 per cent to finish at 3,512.18 on Monday.