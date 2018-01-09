Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Singapore tech firms to pilot new innovations in India following bilateral MOU
SINGAPORE tech companies can now pilot new innovations in India and learn best practices from Indian tech companies - following a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between International Enterprise (IE) Singapore and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Monday.
Noble Group puts final amount from sale of US gas and power unit at US$168m
COMMODITY trader Noble Group on Monday said the final amount paid by Mercuria Energy America Inc for its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Noble Americas Gas & Power Corp (NAGP), stands at US$168 million, higher than the US$102 million announced earlier.
Brokers' take: CapitaLand's mall divestment in China gets thumbs up from DBS, RHB, CIMB
STOCK watchers were happy campers on the news last week that CapitaLand is dropping 20 shopping centres from its retail asset portfolio in China.
Stratech: Delays in securing fresh funds resulted in missing AGM deadline
THE Stratech Group Ltd's annual general meeting (AGM) is overdue because of "inadvertent delays" in securing fresh funds, the company said late on Sunday night, in response to queries from the Singapore Exchange.
Medical law and ethics lawyer Kuah Boon Theng appointed senior counsel
MEDICAL law and ethics lawyer Kuah Boon Theng was appointed senior counsel on Monday, in an announcement made by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon at the Opening of Legal Year 2018.
Singapore firms must uphold integrity: Indranee
SINGAPORE companies operating overseas must uphold their own standards of integrity, Senior Minister of State for Finance and Law Indranee Rajah said in Parliament on Monday.
Corporate Earnings
The STI Today
Singapore shares close 0.7% higher
SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed higher with the key Straits Times Index gaining 22.7 points or 0.7 per cent to finish at 3,512.18 on Monday.
