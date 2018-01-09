You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Jan 09, 2018 - 6:30 PM

Resale prices of condominiums and private apartments continued to appreciate month-on-month, according to the latest flash estimates from real estate portal SRX Property on Tuesday.
Condo resale prices rise 0.4% in December, 6.2% for all of 2017: SRX Property
RESALE prices of condominiums and private apartments continued to appreciate month-on-month, according to the latest flash estimates from real estate portal SRX Property on Tuesday.

Oil explorer Rex International unit gets US$1.95m arbitration award
CATALIST-listed oil explorer Rex International Holding on Tuesday said that arbitration between its wholly owned subsidiary, Rex Technology Management (RTM), and HiRex Petroleum Sdn Bhd has concluded - with RTM emerging about US$1.95 million richer following the legal claim.

End goal is to create good jobs, says Liang Eng Hwa at Pre-Budget Roundtable
IN developed economies of today, economic growth and activities are just a means to an end, which is to create good jobs, said Liang Eng Hwa, chairman of the Government Parliamentary Committee for Finance, Trade & Industry, on Tuesday. 

Credit Suisse boosts Asia investment team with two Singapore-based strategists
CREDIT Suisse has hired Eddy Loh as senior investment strategist and Julian Wee as investment strategist to beef up its Asia team.

11 men charged over misappropriation of fuel from Shell Singapore
ELEVEN men were charged on Tuesday in connection with the misappropriation of fuel from Shell Singapore.

Singapore shares close 0.4% higher 
SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed higher by 12.47 points or 0.4 per cent to finish at 3,524.65 on Tuesday.

 

Chinese court jails two for life over 15.6b yuan pyramid scheme

Saudi said to weigh increasing size of US$10b existing loan

The 2 Koreas agree to hold military talks

Spain to revise 2018 economic forecast to above 2.5%: Econ Minister

Eurozone unemployment falls to 9-year low as recovery strengthens

Britons' festive fun undercut by faster food-price inflation

