Resale prices of condominiums and private apartments continued to appreciate month-on-month, according to the latest flash estimates from real estate portal SRX Property on Tuesday.

Condo resale prices rise 0.4% in December, 6.2% for all of 2017: SRX Property

Oil explorer Rex International unit gets US$1.95m arbitration award

CATALIST-listed oil explorer Rex International Holding on Tuesday said that arbitration between its wholly owned subsidiary, Rex Technology Management (RTM), and HiRex Petroleum Sdn Bhd has concluded - with RTM emerging about US$1.95 million richer following the legal claim.

End goal is to create good jobs, says Liang Eng Hwa at Pre-Budget Roundtable

IN developed economies of today, economic growth and activities are just a means to an end, which is to create good jobs, said Liang Eng Hwa, chairman of the Government Parliamentary Committee for Finance, Trade & Industry, on Tuesday.

Credit Suisse boosts Asia investment team with two Singapore-based strategists

CREDIT Suisse has hired Eddy Loh as senior investment strategist and Julian Wee as investment strategist to beef up its Asia team.

11 men charged over misappropriation of fuel from Shell Singapore

ELEVEN men were charged on Tuesday in connection with the misappropriation of fuel from Shell Singapore.

The STI Today

Singapore shares close 0.4% higher

SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed higher by 12.47 points or 0.4 per cent to finish at 3,524.65 on Tuesday.