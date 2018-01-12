The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) on Thursday projected that S$26 billion to S$31 billion in construction contracts could be awarded in 2018, up from the S$24.5 billion estimated to have been awarded in 2017.

Public works, en bloc projects to fuel S$26b-S$31b of construction demand in 2018: BCA

THE BUILDING and Construction Authority (BCA) on Thursday projected that S$26 billion to S$31 billion in construction contracts could be awarded in 2018, up from the S$24.5 billion estimated to have been awarded in 2017.

SGX may tweak requirements for quarterly reporting in H2 2018

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) is proposing possible changes to quarterly reporting (QR), which could be implemented in the second half of this year if they are adopted.

Singapore government expects 59 tenders for design for manufacture and assembly projects in 2018

ANOTHER 59 design for manufacture and assembly (DFMA) projects could be tendered out in 2018, Second Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said on Thursday.

Strong fundamentals to support markets in 2018, but investors are skittish: DBS CEO

THE FUNDAMENTALS that underlie global economic growth are still strong, which will power financial markets throughout 2018, DBS chief executive Piyush Gupta said on Thursday.

Business sentiment improving, but not all companies on board with economic transformation: SBF survey

THE strengthening economic outlook has lifted business sentiment, with companies' priorities increasingly shifting towards growing sales instead of cutting costs, a new survey has found.

BreadTalk prices S$100m of five-year notes to yield 4%

BREADTALK Group has priced S$100 million of five-year notes at a coupon of 4 per cent under an existing S$250 million medium-term note programme, the bakery and restaurant operator announced late Wednesday.

Audi launches premium car rental service in Singapore

AUDI Singapore launched the Audi On Demand car rental service in Singapore on Thursday with an initial fleet of 10 vehicles.

The STI Today

Singapore shares close 0.2% lower

SHARES in the Singapore bourse extended its losses, albeit modestly, for the second straight day and closed lower by 7.8 points or 0.2 per cent at 3,512.68 on Thursday on high trading volume.