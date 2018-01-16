To encourage firms to refresh and introduce more diversity into their boardrooms, the Council is proposing to enforce a “nine-year rule” that will reassess whether an independent director (ID) still qualifies as independent after nine years in the role.

Independent directors to face 9-year limit under revised Corporate Governance Code

Companies listed in Singapore will have to take a more serious look at director independence, if rule changes suggested by the Corporate Governance Council on Tuesday are implemented.

PM Lee, Najib witness signing of bilateral agreement for JB-Woodlands RTS link

Singapore and Malaysia celebrated another milestone in their longstanding bilateral relationship when the two countries inked an agreement for the new Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Firms' payment performance rebounds in 2017: Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau

Payment performance of local firms improved from an all-time low in 2016, with the annual average proportion of prompt payments rising from 43.77 per cent to 48.40 per cent in 2017.

Digital transformation should be key focus in Budget 2018: KPMG

Budget 2018 should give companies more support to go digital, said KPMG. This could mean more flexible manpower policies, as well as enhancing tax deductions for digital skills training.

Singapore households' inflation expectations inch up to 2.97% in December: SMU survey

Inflation expectations in Singapore stayed tame as geopolitical uncertainties cooled the euphoria from global economic growth, a survey by the Singapore Management University (SMU) showed on Tuesday.

Singapore slips to 8th most expensive place in Asia for mid-market home rentals

Singapore continued to slide down the list of most expensive places in Asia for mid-market rentals, according to a survey by ECA International. The country is now ranked eighth, down one notch from the previous year. In 2016, Singapore was placed fourth.

Ascendas-Singbridge JV starts office tower construction in Ho Chi Minh City's first business park

Urban solutions provider Ascendas-Singbridge and its joint venture partner, Saigon Bund Capital Partners, on Tuesday announced that construction works for an office tower in Ho Chi Minh City's first fully integrated business park has begun.

The STI Today

Singapore shares close up 0.39% on Tuesday at a high of 3,550.21

Singapore shares continued their winning streak on Tuesday, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) climbing 13.8 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 3,550.21.