Car COE average monthly quota to shrink by 3.5% for Feb to April

THERE will be fewer Certificates of Entitlement (COEs) available for car buyers from February, with the car quota shrinking 3.5 per cent to a monthly average of 5,894 - down from 6,108.

Venture capital activity in Singapore to remain robust in 2018: KPMG

VENTURE capital (VC) activity in Singapore will remain robust in 2018, going by a latest KPMG report that was released on Thursday.

Technics Oil & Gas has judicial management extended till July 15

THE Singapore High Court has extended the Judicial Management Order for Technics Oil and Gas until July 15 this year, the company said in an update.

FSL Trust sells another vessel for US$6.2 million to pare debt

THE trust sold a chemical tanker for US$13.8 million earlier this week to help cut its debt.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Aspen inks 2-year partnership with LG smart products

Under the collaboration, LG will offer its products, services and technology solutions to the group to enhance its real estate developments in South-east Asia, including Aspen Vision City.

SIA to push forward on digital transformation this year, says its chief

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) will set up an internal digital innovation unit as well as tie up with partners in digital research and development (R&D) and innovation, chief executive Goh Choon Phong said in a New Year letter to staff.

MOM to review areas of Employment Act, seeks public feedback

THE Ministry of Manpower (MOM), together with the National Trades Union Congress and the Singapore National Employers Federation, is seeking public feedback on areas of the Employment Act under review.

The STI Today

Singapore shares close down 0.58% on Thursday

SINGAPORE shares tumbled for the second straight day on Thursday, with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) dropping by 20.6 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 3,521.31.