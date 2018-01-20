You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Fri, Jan 19, 2018 - 6:30 PM

BP_UberFLASH_190118_53.jpg
UberFLASH matches Uber riders with the nearest vehicle, whether a Comfort taxi or an Uber car.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Broker's Take: New UberFLASH service could up bookings for Comfort taxis, says Maybank KE
MAYBANK Kim Eng maintained a 'buy' call on ComfortDelGro with a target price of S$2.40 citing potential benefits from a new service with ride hailing company Uber known as UberFLASH.

Broker's Take: UOB bullish on residential, office segments; mixed on industrial
ANALYSTS at UOB Kay Hian have maintained that the property sector in Singapore is overweight. But they were bullish on the outlook for the residential and office segments, despite a mixed outlook on the industrial segment.

Roxy-Pacific ties up with Tong Eng group MD to buy Kismis View in collective sale for S$102.75m
ROXY-PACIFIC Holdings and the group managing director of Tong Eng Group, Teo Tong Lim, have joined hands to acquire a residential leasehold site in the Upper Bukit Timah area for S$102.75 million.

CDW unit disposes of Tomoike Electronics for 12.75m yuan
CDW Holding Limited on Friday announced its Chinese subsidiary has entered into an agreement on Jan 18 to dispose of its entire stake in Tomoike Electronics (Shanghai) Co Limited to a third party for 12.754 million yuan (S$2.62 million).

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

DBS, UOB not agreeable to EOL restructuring terms
DBS Bank and UOB Bank have said in joint affidavits that they are not prepared to agree to the terms of the restructuring proposals for Emas Offshore Limited (EOL) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, EOL said after trading closed on Friday.

 

Singapore government to consult public on tackling e-waste problem
THE government will be launching a public consultation session in February to better tackle the problem of electrical and electronic waste (e-waste).

Corporate Earnings

 


The STI Today

Singapore shares close up 0.82% on Friday 
SINGAPORE shares snapped their two-day losing streak on Friday, as the benchmark Straits Times Index finished higher by 29.05 points, or 0.82 per cent, to 3,550.36.

 

 

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

China to enshrine Xi's name in state constitution

UK retail sales slide after Black Friday boost

Philippines halts sending workers to Kuwait over deaths, abuses

Let's build a bridge to Europe after we Brexit, Boris Johnson suggests

Troops, cameras, radiation: China preps for North Korea crisis

ECB seen closer to signalling end to QE as hawks gain influence

Editor's Choice

BP_print3_190118_8.jpg
Jan 19, 2018
Technology

Singapore startups to step up 2018 fund-raising for global expansion: KPMG

BP_CBD_190118_16.jpg
Jan 19, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Government & Economy

Tax experts' wish list zooms in on tax perks for R&D, training, innovation and fintech

BT_20180119_NRSIA19_3271233.jpg
Jan 19, 2018
Transport

SIA focuses on digital transformation to reclaim world's No. 1 spot

Most Read

1 Bitcoin's nouveau riche run to gold as cryptocurrency crashes
2 Bitcoin plunge extends to 25% as fear of crypto crackdown linger
3 Fired-up investors chase STI to 10-year high
4 Wanda billionaire extends selloff with London luxury project
5 Further upside for developers that can turn hope to reality
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_UberFLASH_190118_53.jpg
Jan 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' Take: New UberFLASH service could up bookings for Comfort taxis, says Maybank KE

Jan 19, 2018
Real Estate

Roxy-Pacific ties up with Tong Eng group MD to buy Kismis View in collective sale for S$102.75m

Jan 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS, UOB not agreeable to EOL restructuring terms

Jan 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's Take: UOB bullish on residential, office segments; mixed on industrial

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening