UberFLASH matches Uber riders with the nearest vehicle, whether a Comfort taxi or an Uber car.

Broker's Take: New UberFLASH service could up bookings for Comfort taxis, says Maybank KE

MAYBANK Kim Eng maintained a 'buy' call on ComfortDelGro with a target price of S$2.40 citing potential benefits from a new service with ride hailing company Uber known as UberFLASH.

Broker's Take: UOB bullish on residential, office segments; mixed on industrial

ANALYSTS at UOB Kay Hian have maintained that the property sector in Singapore is overweight. But they were bullish on the outlook for the residential and office segments, despite a mixed outlook on the industrial segment.

Roxy-Pacific ties up with Tong Eng group MD to buy Kismis View in collective sale for S$102.75m

ROXY-PACIFIC Holdings and the group managing director of Tong Eng Group, Teo Tong Lim, have joined hands to acquire a residential leasehold site in the Upper Bukit Timah area for S$102.75 million.

CDW unit disposes of Tomoike Electronics for 12.75m yuan

CDW Holding Limited on Friday announced its Chinese subsidiary has entered into an agreement on Jan 18 to dispose of its entire stake in Tomoike Electronics (Shanghai) Co Limited to a third party for 12.754 million yuan (S$2.62 million).

DBS, UOB not agreeable to EOL restructuring terms

DBS Bank and UOB Bank have said in joint affidavits that they are not prepared to agree to the terms of the restructuring proposals for Emas Offshore Limited (EOL) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, EOL said after trading closed on Friday.

Singapore government to consult public on tackling e-waste problem

THE government will be launching a public consultation session in February to better tackle the problem of electrical and electronic waste (e-waste).

Singapore shares close up 0.82% on Friday

SINGAPORE shares snapped their two-day losing streak on Friday, as the benchmark Straits Times Index finished higher by 29.05 points, or 0.82 per cent, to 3,550.36.