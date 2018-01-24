Inflations remained mild in 2017 despite stronger economic growth with consumer prices finishing off the year by edging up less than expected in December.

Singapore inflation at 0.6% for 2017 after consumer prices edge up 0.4% in December

INFLATION remained mild in 2017 despite stronger economic growth with consumer prices finishing off the year by edging up less than expected in December.

'Long winter' seen ending for Singapore home prices: survey

AFTER a four-year slide in private residential prices, analysts are now calling an end to the property downturn.

DBS cuts transaction fee for SME payments as more SMEs go online

CORPORATE payments using the real-time and round-the-clock payment rail in Singapore known as FAST (Fast And Secure Transfers) have been priced at 50 cents per transaction.

Japan says trans-Pacific trade pact, without US, to be signed in March

Eleven countries aiming to forge a new Asia-Pacific trade pact after the United States pulled out of an earlier version will hold a signing ceremony in Chile in March, Japan's economy minister said on Tuesday in a big win for Tokyo.

Facebook launches online Marketplace platform in Singapore

FACEBOOK users here will be able to buy and sell items through the social media platform from Tuesday, with the launch of the Marketplace feature in Singapore.

Singtel, CapitaLand, CDL among world's 100 most sustainable firms: Corporate Knights

THREE Singapore companies have clinched places in the 14th annual Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World rankings by Corporate Knights Inc, although two of these companies have slipped in their rankings compared to the previous year.

DBS, CDL make it to Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index

TWO Singapore-listed companies, DBS Group Holdings and City Developments Limited (CDL) have made it to the 2018 edition of Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index (GEI).

Singapore shares close higher on renewed optimism

SINGAPORE shares ended higher on Tuesday, bolstered by renewed optimism on Wall Street after US senators struck a deal to end a three-day government shutdown.