You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Tue, Jan 23, 2018 - 6:30 PM

lwxconsumer241117.jpg
Inflations remained mild in 2017 despite stronger economic growth with consumer prices finishing off the year by edging up less than expected in December.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore inflation at 0.6% for 2017 after consumer prices edge up 0.4% in December
INFLATION remained mild in 2017 despite stronger economic growth with consumer prices finishing off the year by edging up less than expected in December.

'Long winter' seen ending for Singapore home prices: survey
AFTER a four-year slide in private residential prices, analysts are now calling an end to the property downturn. 

DBS cuts transaction fee for SME payments as more SMEs go online
CORPORATE payments using the real-time and round-the-clock payment rail in Singapore known as FAST (Fast And Secure Transfers) have been priced at 50 cents per transaction.

Japan says trans-Pacific trade pact, without US, to be signed in March
Eleven countries aiming to forge a new Asia-Pacific trade pact after the United States pulled out of an earlier version will hold a signing ceremony in Chile in March, Japan's economy minister said on Tuesday in a big win for Tokyo.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Facebook launches online Marketplace platform in Singapore
FACEBOOK users here will be able to buy and sell items through the social media platform from Tuesday, with the launch of the Marketplace feature in Singapore.

Singtel, CapitaLand, CDL among world's 100 most sustainable firms: Corporate Knights
THREE Singapore companies have clinched places in the 14th annual Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World rankings by Corporate Knights Inc, although two of these companies have slipped in their rankings compared to the previous year.

DBS, CDL make it to Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index
TWO Singapore-listed companies, DBS Group Holdings and City Developments Limited (CDL) have made it to the 2018 edition of Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index (GEI).

Corporate Earnings

The STI Today

Singapore shares close higher on renewed optimism 
SINGAPORE shares ended higher on Tuesday, bolstered by renewed optimism on Wall Street after US senators struck a deal to end a three-day government shutdown.

 

Government & Economy

Empty British seats in EU parliament go up for grabs post-Brexit

India set sights on US$5t economy by 2025

The winners and losers in Trump's trade crackdown

EU removes Panama, seven others from tax-haven blacklist, promoting criticism

Japan says trans-Pacific trade pact, without US, to be signed in March

Taiwan president says does not exclude possibility of China attack

Editor's Choice

BT_20180123_VIPOP23_3275358.jpg
Jan 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Foreign workforce: take into account economic cycles

232840660.jpg
Jan 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble stock up on news of potential buyer

BT_20180123_LKENBLOC23_3275543.jpg
Jan 23, 2018
Real Estate

Two more collective sale tenders launched

Most Read

1 Foreign interest seen returning to Singapore residential market
2 Malaysia will 'never' again peg ringgit against US dollar: Najib
3 China's Cedar interested in Noble Group purchase: sources
4 UOB tests out new branch concept aimed at millennials in Tampines
5 Oxley, China developer lead Singapore land bank race - for now
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

lwxconsumer241117.jpg
Jan 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore inflation at 0.6% for 2017 after consumer prices edge up 0.4% in December

file6x2zqx2kqg7taoor61v.jpg
Jan 23, 2018
Real Estate

'Long winter' seen ending for Singapore home prices: survey

Jan 23, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS cuts transaction fee for SME payments as more SMEs go online

BP_TRADEPACT_230118_92.jpg
Jan 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Japan says trans-Pacific trade pact, without US, to be signed in March

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening