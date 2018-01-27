After six years of rising layoffs, there was some relief for workers last year as retrenchments dipped.

Recovery in labour market last year sees fewer layoffs

THERE were 14,340 retrenchments last year, down from 19,170 in 2016, with improvements coming from the manufacturing and services sectors, according to preliminary full-year data released by the Manpower Ministry (MOM) on Friday.

Factory output up 10.1% in 2017, fastest pace in seven years

MANUFACTURERS had a stellar run in 2017 with output expanding at its fastest rate since 2010, even as December's lower-than-expected industrial production figures ended the year on a more somber note.

Private home prices recovered in 2017, occupancies improved, says URA

PRIVATE home prices rose 0.8 per cent in the fourth quarter from a quarter ago, bringing the full year increase to 1.1 per cent following a 3.1 per cent decline in 2016.

HDB resale flat transactions up 6.1% in 2017

THE number of transactions for resale Housing Board (HDB) flats went up 6.1 per cent last yearcompared to 2016, based on latest figures released by the HDB on Friday.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Retail rents slip 0.5% q-o-q in Q4 2017, taking full-year decline to 4.7%: URA

RENTS of retail space fell 0.5 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year over the preceding quarter.

ESR-Reit, Viva Industrial Trust said to plan merger

ESR-Reit, which is backed by Warburg Pincus's Asian logistics venture, is in talks to merge with Viva Industrial Trust to expand its portfolio of Singapore warehouses and business parks, people with knowledge of the matter said.



Corporate Earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares end flat, Noble resumes trading lower

SINGAPORE shares ended on Friday flat to a tad weaker, as investors took profit ahead of the weekend and US President Donald Trump's address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.