You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Fri, Jan 26, 2018 - 6:30 PM

BP_CBD_260118_107.jpg
After six years of rising layoffs, there was some relief for workers last year as retrenchments dipped.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Recovery in labour market last year sees fewer layoffs
THERE were 14,340 retrenchments last year, down from 19,170 in 2016, with improvements coming from the manufacturing and services sectors, according to preliminary full-year data released by the Manpower Ministry (MOM) on Friday.

Factory output up 10.1% in 2017, fastest pace in seven years
MANUFACTURERS had a stellar run in 2017 with output expanding at its fastest rate since 2010, even as December's lower-than-expected industrial production figures ended the year on a more somber note.

Private home prices recovered in 2017, occupancies improved, says URA
PRIVATE home prices rose 0.8 per cent in the fourth quarter from a quarter ago, bringing the full year increase to 1.1 per cent following a 3.1 per cent decline in 2016.

HDB resale flat transactions up 6.1% in 2017
THE number of transactions for resale Housing Board (HDB) flats went up 6.1 per cent last yearcompared to 2016, based on latest figures released by the HDB on Friday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Retail rents slip 0.5% q-o-q in Q4 2017, taking full-year decline to 4.7%: URA
RENTS of retail space fell 0.5 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year over the preceding quarter.

ESR-Reit, Viva Industrial Trust said to plan merger
ESR-Reit, which is backed by Warburg Pincus's Asian logistics venture, is in talks to merge with Viva Industrial Trust to expand its portfolio of Singapore warehouses and business parks, people with knowledge of the matter said. 


Corporate Earnings

 

The STI today

Singapore shares end flat, Noble resumes trading lower 
SINGAPORE shares ended on Friday flat to a tad weaker, as investors took profit ahead of the weekend and US President Donald Trump's address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. 

 

Government & Economy

US economic growth slows in Q4 on surging imports

Dutch media reveal country to be secret US ally in war against Russian hackers

Trump says 'America First' will benefit world in Davos speech

Currency war is last thing world needs: ECB's Coeure

UK economy remains a laggard even as growth beats forecasts

China's shadow banking curbs cut local borrowers' lifeline

Editor's Choice

BP_Keppel_260118_7.jpg
Jan 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Graft penalty pushes Keppel into quarterly loss; full-year gain down 72%

BP_USBILLS_260118_8.jpg
Jan 26, 2018
Government & Economy

US$ slide to 3-year low against S$ pushing exporters to hedge

BT_20180126_LKGOODLUCK26_3281757.jpg
Jan 26, 2018
Real Estate

More projects hopping on collective sale train

Most Read

1 ComfortDelGro starts petrol retail business
2 Juggernaut sites take en bloc game to new level
3 Wealth taxes may hit the rich; but other factors can mitigate impact
4 DBS to hire more private bankers to tap US$19t Asia market
5 Noble Group strikes restructure deal with lenders, Debtwire says
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_CBD_260118_107.jpg
Jan 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Recovery in labour market last year sees fewer layoffs

BP_factory_260118_106.jpg
Jan 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Factory output up 10.1% in 2017, fastest pace in seven years

44300000U.jpg
Jan 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Mary Chia shares to resume trading on Jan 29

BP_PRIVATE_260118_77.jpg
Jan 26, 2018
Real Estate

Private home prices recovered in 2017, occupancies improved, says URA

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening