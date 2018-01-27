You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Recovery in labour market last year sees fewer layoffs
THERE were 14,340 retrenchments last year, down from 19,170 in 2016, with improvements coming from the manufacturing and services sectors, according to preliminary full-year data released by the Manpower Ministry (MOM) on Friday.
Factory output up 10.1% in 2017, fastest pace in seven years
MANUFACTURERS had a stellar run in 2017 with output expanding at its fastest rate since 2010, even as December's lower-than-expected industrial production figures ended the year on a more somber note.
Private home prices recovered in 2017, occupancies improved, says URA
PRIVATE home prices rose 0.8 per cent in the fourth quarter from a quarter ago, bringing the full year increase to 1.1 per cent following a 3.1 per cent decline in 2016.
HDB resale flat transactions up 6.1% in 2017
THE number of transactions for resale Housing Board (HDB) flats went up 6.1 per cent last yearcompared to 2016, based on latest figures released by the HDB on Friday.
Retail rents slip 0.5% q-o-q in Q4 2017, taking full-year decline to 4.7%: URA
RENTS of retail space fell 0.5 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year over the preceding quarter.
ESR-Reit, Viva Industrial Trust said to plan merger
ESR-Reit, which is backed by Warburg Pincus's Asian logistics venture, is in talks to merge with Viva Industrial Trust to expand its portfolio of Singapore warehouses and business parks, people with knowledge of the matter said.
Corporate Earnings
- SP Corp FY17 net profit drops 75% to S$447,000 on higher costs, expenses
- Viva Industrial Trust Q4 DPS grows 5.5% with positive rental reversions
- CDL Hospitality Trusts Q4 DPS down 5.7% on rights issue; net property income up 7.8%
- Sabana Reit posts 5.7% drop in Q4 DPU as it picks old hand as CEO, cuts directors' fees
- Ascott Reit Q4 DPU unchanged at 2.04 cents
- Parkway Life Reit DPU in Q4 up 10.6% on divestment gain
The STI today
Singapore shares end flat, Noble resumes trading lower
SINGAPORE shares ended on Friday flat to a tad weaker, as investors took profit ahead of the weekend and US President Donald Trump's address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.