Artist impression of Park Place Residences at Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ) - a mixed-use development, which will launch its second phase of sales on Apr 7.

Park Place Residences to launch final 219 units for sale on Apr 7

THE show suite will be opened to the public next Saturday, March 24, and the final 219 units will be available for sale.

Singapore's retail sales drop 8.4% in January on Chinese New Year effect

Total sales in January declined 8.4 per cent year-on-year from January 2017, which was when Chinese New Year was celebrated last year, according to the latest data from the Department of Statistics.

Singapore firms to get direct access to infrastructure opportunities in Bangladesh

IE Singapore has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Bangladesh's Public Private Partnership Authority(PPPA) to facilitate Singapore companies' direct participation in public-private partnership infrastructure projects.

Perennial to buy Pontiac unit's 50% stake in Capitol Singapore for S$528m

UPON completion of the sale, Perennial will discharge loans by Chesham to Capitol Singapore amounting to S$368.6 million and all interest accrued on the said loans, Perennial said in a filing with the Singapore Exchange on Monday morning.

Noble fails to make coupon payment on March 9; to sell vessel for US$24m

NOBLE said that it has availed itself of a 30-day grace period and has "consulted extensively" with an ad hoc group of the group's senior creditors.

BreadTalk to take Taiwan's Wu Pao Chun bakeries into China, Hong Kong, Singapore

The joint venture will be a master franchisee of Wu Pao Chun and operate the bakeries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen and Guangzhou. In Shanghai, where the first bakery will open later this year.

Bank of Singapore's Derrick Tan to also head Hong Kong branch

BANK of Singapore's global market head for Greater China and North Asia, Derrick Tan, has taken on the additional role of chief executive of its Hong Kong branch since March 6, the private banking arm of OCBC Bank said on Monday.

Corporate Earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares close 1.6% higher on easing tariff fears, North Korean talks

SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed higher, with the key Straits Times Index jumping 55 points or 1.6 per cent to finish at 3,540.19 on Monday.