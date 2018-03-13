You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Mon, Mar 12, 2018 - 6:30 PM

Park Place Residences.jpg
Artist impression of Park Place Residences at Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ) - a mixed-use development, which will launch its second phase of sales on Apr 7.
PHOTO: LENDLEASE

Park Place Residences to launch final 219 units for sale on Apr 7
THE show suite will be opened to the public next Saturday, March 24, and the final 219 units will be available for sale.

Singapore's retail sales drop 8.4% in January on Chinese New Year effect
Total sales in January declined 8.4 per cent year-on-year from January 2017, which was when Chinese New Year was celebrated last year, according to the latest data from the Department of Statistics.

Singapore firms to get direct access to infrastructure opportunities in Bangladesh
IE Singapore has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Bangladesh's Public Private Partnership Authority(PPPA) to facilitate Singapore companies' direct participation in public-private partnership infrastructure projects.

Perennial to buy Pontiac unit's 50% stake in Capitol Singapore for S$528m
UPON completion of the sale, Perennial will discharge loans by Chesham to Capitol Singapore amounting to S$368.6 million and all interest accrued on the said loans, Perennial said in a filing with the Singapore Exchange on Monday morning.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Noble fails to make coupon payment on March 9; to sell vessel for US$24m
NOBLE said that it has availed itself of a 30-day grace period and has "consulted extensively" with an ad hoc group of the group's senior creditors. 

BreadTalk to take Taiwan's Wu Pao Chun bakeries into China, Hong Kong, Singapore
The joint venture will be a master franchisee of Wu Pao Chun and operate the bakeries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen and Guangzhou. In Shanghai, where the first bakery will open later this year.

Bank of Singapore's Derrick Tan to also head Hong Kong branch
BANK of Singapore's global market head for Greater China and North Asia, Derrick Tan, has taken on the additional role of chief executive of its Hong Kong branch since March 6, the private banking arm of OCBC Bank said on Monday.

 

Corporate Earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares close 1.6% higher on easing tariff fears, North Korean talks
SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed higher, with the key Straits Times Index jumping 55 points or 1.6 per cent to finish at 3,540.19 on Monday. 

 

Government & Economy

US inflation expectations rise -NY Fed survey

Trump charges Ross with pushing EU to lower tariffs, EU demurs

Singapore, Indonesia to share expertise on e-commerce logistics

Xi's rise crushes political reform predictions

Singapore firms to get direct access to infrastructure opportunities in Bangladesh

Singapore, Bangladesh expand air services agreement

Editor's Choice

BT_20180312_ANGSGX12YUMG_3345648.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX eyes global partnerships, growth beyond IPOs

BT_20180312_JLINDO_3345652.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Indosuez aims for 8-10% AUM growth in Asia

BP_CARPARK_120318_1.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Transport

Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision

Most Read

1 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
2 Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision
3 Grab launches region's first bike-sharing marketplace
4 Park Place Residences to launch final 219 units for sale on Apr 7
5 Perennial to buy Pontiac unit's 50% stake in Capitol Singapore for S$528m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

yaohui-mrera-0790.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Real Estate

3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers

Park Place Residences.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Real Estate

Park Place Residences to launch final 219 units for sale on Apr 7

BP_SALE_120318_82.jpg
Mar 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's retail sales drop 8.4% in January on Chinese New Year effect

Mar 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore firms to get direct access to infrastructure opportunities in Bangladesh

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening