Thu, Mar 15, 2018

As the Singapore economy picked up last year, the labour market also improved, with higher employment levels for locals.
Economic lift boosted job opportunities for Singaporeans last year: MOM
LAYOFFS fell, while incomes for Singaporeans also rose, both at the median and 20th percentile levels.

Surbana Jurong, Vanke sign MOU to jointly develop industrial new towns in China
According to the firms, an industrial new town is an urban development model in China which integrates industrial developments and urban living. 

Singapore small businesses more upbeat about prospects this year: CPA Australia
SMALL businesses in Singapore expect this year to be a prosperous one, with most respondents in a recent survey expecting both their businesses and Singapore's economy to grow.

Singapore private home sales fall 28% to 377 units in February from January: URA
SINGAPORE developers sold 377 private homes, excluding executive condominiums or EC units in February, a 28 per cent drop from the 524 units sold in January, amid a lull in the Chinese New Year month.

STI dividends in 2018 to jump 29 per cent to massive S$20.9b: IHS Markit
AGGREGATE dividends in Singapore are set to hit multi-year high in 2018, IHS Markit said in its report on Singapore dividends on Thursday.

Case partners Carousell to improve consumer protection in online market for used cars
UNDER the collaboration, car dealers and direct owners who sell their used cars through Carousell will be prompted to send their cars for evaluation at a professional evaluation centre.

Singapore shares close 0.6% lower
SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed lower with the key Straits Times Index losing 21.7 points or to finish at 3,517.73 on Thursday. 

 

