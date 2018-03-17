The latest number disappointed economists who were expecting a 4.8 per cent expansion, and was also much weaker than January's 5 per cent rise.

Singapore non-oil exports fall 5.9% in February after 6 months of growth

NON-oil domestic exports (NODX) shrank 5.9 per cent in February from the same month a year earlier.

Strong start to year with Singapore firms raising US$816.9m in equity capital markets

AMOUNTS raised by such companies through initial public offerings (IPO), follow-on and convertible offerings, represent a 32.7 per cent increase in proceeds compared with the same period in 2017, while the number of ECM issuances grew 18.2 per cent from a year ago.

HSBC Singapore ramping up investment for consumer and wholesale business, hiring 300 more

HSBC is ramping up its Singapore operations to grab a bigger share of the consumer and wholesale banking business.

URA launches tenders for residential sites at Mattar Road, Silat Avenue

THE land parcel at Mattar Road, which is under a 99-year lease, has a site area of 6,230.2 square metres (sq m) with a maximum gross floor area (GFA) of 18,691 sq m. It can yield an estimated 250 units.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Bank of Singapore seeks to expand its family office business

BANK of Singapore, the private bank of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, is looking to expand its family office business as the city-state rolls out the red carpet for wealthy investors.

Fintech Ayondo registers offer documents for Catalist listing

THE move is set to make it the first financial technology, or fintech, firm on the Catalist junior board.

Toys 'R' Us says Asia business not affected by US closures

IT'S business as usual at Toys 'R' Us in Asia, where the company is even expanding - despite its operations winding down in the United States.

The STI today

Singapore shares close 0.2% down

SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse extended its losses for the third straight day with the key Straits Times Index (STI) down 5.6 points or 0.2 per cent to finish at 3,512.14 on Friday.