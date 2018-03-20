DBS on Tuesday announced the launch of DBS Electricity Marketplace to allow select households in Jurong to switch seamlessly between energy retailers.

DBS unveils electricity marketplace for Jurong residents to select energy retailers

With the liberalisation of the retail electricity market, DBS on Tuesday announced the launch of DBS Electricity Marketplace that allows households to switch seamlessly to other energy retailers.

SPH Magazines launches major restructuring exercise, to lay off 13 employees

SPH Magazines, the magazine arm of Singapore Press Holdings, will lay off 13 staff members this month as part of a major restructuring exercise. This comes amid efforts to prepare its suite of magazines for a digitally-driven future, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Singapore ranks first in Asia again, 25th globally for quality of living: Mercer survey

Singapore has come in 25th globally and retained its position as the Asian city with the highest quality of living, according to human resources consulting firm Mercer's 20th annual Quality of Living survey.

Noble Group hit by lawsuit from top shareholder Goldilocks as default looms

Goldilocks Investment Co, a major shareholder of Noble Group Ltd, sued the company and executives, including founder Richard Elman, in the Singapore High Court, alleging the trader inflated profits to raise money, according to a copy of a filing just hours before Noble defaults.

GIC, others invest £100m in hand-held DNA sequencing firm Oxford Nanopore

Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC has invested in Oxford Nanopore Technologies (ONT), a UK-based company that has developed the world's only pocket-sized, portable DNA sequencing device.

Fund managers Prudential, Orbis dispose Noble shares

Fund managers of Orbis and Prudential have sold some 42 million shares in Noble Group worth S$5.5 million on the open market from March 14 to 19, filings with the Singapore Exchange on Monday night show.

Singtel to launch mobile wallet tie-up with regional associates, starting in Thailand

Singtel plans to roll out mobile wallet interoperability across its network of regional associates in Asia by mid-2018, it said on Tuesday. Mobile wallet customers of Singtel and the group's various associate telcos would then be able to make cashless payments in their home currency, using their home telco's app, at physical merchants while abroad.

CapitaLand inks deal to manage Phnom Penh mall in Oxley's development The Peak

CapitaLand, through its wholly owned shopping mall business CapitaLand Retail, has signed an agreement to manage a mall in Cambodia's capital, Phnom Penh. The mall is the retail component of The Peak, an upcoming high-end integrated development majority owned by Singapore-based developer Oxley and Cambodian company Worldbridge Land.

The STI Today

Singapore shares close 0.4% higher on Tuesday

Share prices in the Singapore bourse closed higher on Tuesday, with the key Straits Times Index rising 15.02 points or 0.43 per cent to finish at 3,513.31.